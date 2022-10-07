Veronika Vilgis

With an MA (Hon) degree in Psychology and a PhD in Neuroscience, Veronika Vigils has been following her passion for research since the start of her career. After years in academia and at the UN Economic Commission in Latin America where she worked on big data projects about the digital economy, she took on a new challenge and joined our data analytics team. Motivated by the diversity of our data insights, she writes about how to use them for security, economic development, technical progress and innovation.

