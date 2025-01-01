Instant web insights
With our inSite browser extension, you gain instant access to detailed web insights as you navigate the web. Instantly see which technologies power any site, including ad platforms, analytics tools, CRMs, CMS, and more — all organized by category. inSite also shows traffic data, engagement metrics like our Economic Footprint and the number of changes made to the website in the last month, and provides interactive charts to monitor activity over time. Dive deeper into each technology to explore pricing models, country of origin, and complementary tools commonly used together. Whether you're scouting competitors, analyzing market trends, or researching prospects, inSite delivers actionable data directly in your browser.
Key benefits
Web Technologies
Instantly identify the complete technology stack powering any website with our comprehensive detection system. Access detailed insights on over 3,000+ technologies across 60+ categories with a single click including market share, pricing models, and country of origin. Discover complementary tools commonly used together for improved integration planning. Understand regional technology preferences through geographic distribution data and see exactly how technologies are configured and deployed on any website.
Traffic Insights
Quickly view vital traffic metrics in a clear, easy-to-read format. Track daily visitor trends with interactive graphs and see immediate comparisons to previous periods. Our proprietary Connection Index provides standardized traffic scores by comparing a site's total requests to Google.com—for example, if Netflix.com shows a Connection Index of 32, it means for every 100 connections to Google.com, Netflix.com receives 32 connections, giving you an accurate relative measure of site popularity. Monitor key engagement metrics including Economic Footprint, Heartbeat, changes, and incoming links. Get a complete picture of website activity with actual numbers and trend indicators, helping you understand a site's reach and influence at a glance.
Historical Data
Access comprehensive historical data to detect and track web trends, technology adoption, and changes in traffic patterns. See how websites adapt their tech stacks over time and identify seasonal trends and long-term growth trajectories. Evaluate the impact of website redesigns or technology changes with before-and-after insights, spot industry-wide technology migrations and adoption waves, and view website snapshots from different time periods to understand how websites evolve over time.
Designed For
Digital marketers
Easily track competitors and online trends.
- Identify technologies used by competitors
- Analyze web traffic and engagement patterns
- Export data for reporting and presentations
SEO professionals
Get detailed traffic and tech stack insights.
- Track website popularity and activity changes
- Explore historical data on traffic and technology use
- Pinpoint high-potential websites for outreach
Developers
Reveal tech stacks and industry trends.
- Identify frontend and backend frameworks
- Check usage of APIs, plugins, and hosting services
- Analyze technology trends across industries
Analysts
Monitor tech trends and market shifts.
- Compare technology adoption over time
- Estimate commercial impact with Economic Footprint using site size and e-commerce activity
- Access comprehensive charts and historical data