inSite

Instant web insights

With our inSite browser extension, you gain instant access to detailed web insights as you navigate the web. Instantly see which technologies power any site, including ad platforms, analytics tools, CRMs, CMS, and more — all organized by category. inSite also shows traffic data, engagement metrics like our Economic Footprint and the number of changes made to the website in the last month, and provides interactive charts to monitor activity over time. Dive deeper into each technology to explore pricing models, country of origin, and complementary tools commonly used together. Whether you're scouting competitors, analyzing market trends, or researching prospects, inSite delivers actionable data directly in your browser.