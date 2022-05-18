Back
Brand Protection

How to use web data in your online brand protection strategy?

Gijs Barends
  • about 2 months ago
  • 1 min read
domainsHow to

Your corporate portfolio probably contains thousands of domain names. How can you ensure they’re always protected?

With Dataprovider.com you can explore monthly updated public data indexed from 600 million domains across the world. You’ll get alerted to newly registered domains that infringe on your brand’s trademark, be able to find and monitor domains and websites that might be illegally using your brand name, violating your trademark, selling your product without your authorization or selling counterfeits and even entire clusters of fraudulent websites. 

You can also uncover who is behind a domain and use Dataprovider.com as your verification tool.

