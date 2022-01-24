One of the seven biggest threats to the security of your website

Every month we make a port scan on every domain that we index, so registrars and registries can use this data to prevent security breaks and hacks into their users' websites. Closing ports is like shutting the door on cyber criminals.

Port number used by all websites and companies

Registrars and registries could play an important role in this:

Registrars and hosting providers could check and warn their users if their firewall isn't configured right;

Registries could warn the registrars about the number of websites with open ports.

Are you curious what the other six biggest threats to the security of your company website are? Stay tuned for our next item in the series.