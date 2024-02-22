About Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. Founded on 28 June 1999 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company provides consumer-to-consumer (C2C), business-to-consumer (B2C), and business-to-business (B2B) sales services via web portals, as well as electronic payment services, shopping search engines and cloud computing services. It owns and operates a diverse portfolio of companies around the world in numerous business sectors. Alibaba is one of the world's largest retailers and e-commerce companies. In 2020, it was also rated as the fifth-largest artificial intelligence company. It is also one of the biggest venture capital firms, and one of the biggest investment corporations in the world.

CNZZ (now called U-web) is a popular web analytics platform in China, offering a range of data analysis tools for website owners. With features like visitor tracking, conversion analysis, and real-time monitoring, CNZZ helps businesses understand their website performance and optimize their online presence.