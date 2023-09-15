About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

Google My Business (now known as Google Business Profile), launched in 2014, is a free online tool provided by Google to help businesses and organizations manage their online presence across Google Search and Google Maps. It allows businesses to create, verify, and maintain a detailed profile that appears in search results, providing essential information to potential customers, such as contact details, location, hours of operation, reviews, photos, and more.