About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

WhatsApp Business is a dedicated platform designed to facilitate communication between businesses and their customers via the popular messaging app, WhatsApp. Offering features such as automated responses, business profiles, and messaging statistics, WhatsApp Business enables businesses to efficiently manage customer inquiries, provide support, and build relationships. With its widespread adoption and seamless integration into existing workflows, WhatsApp Business has become an essential tool for businesses looking to connect with their audience in a convenient and familiar way.