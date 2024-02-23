Recipes overview
About one.com
One.com is a danish company offering WordPress and shared web hosting plans. These come packaged with a free SSL certificate, domain name, and website builder.
About this recipe
One.com Web Editor is a website builder offered by One.com, a web hosting company. It provides an intuitive interface and a variety of customizable templates to create websites easily. One.com Web Editor allows users to customize the design, add content, and manage their websites without technical knowledge. It also includes features like domain registration, email hosting, and e-commerce integration.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
