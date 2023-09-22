About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company which is based in New York City, United States. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. In 2004, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace as a blog hosting service while attending the University of Maryland, College Park. He was its only employee until 2006 when it reached $1 million in revenue. The company grew from 30 employees in 2010 to 550 by 2015. By 2014, it raised a total of $78.5 million in venture capital; added e-commerce tools, domain name services, and analytics; and replaced its coding backend with drag-and-drop features. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 19, 2021.

Squarespace Commerce is the e-commerce platform offered by Squarespace, a popular website builder and hosting service. It enables individuals and businesses to create and manage online stores seamlessly by providing customizable templates, secure payment processing, inventory management, marketing tools, and a user-friendly interface.