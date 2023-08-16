About Zoho

Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools. Zoho is best known for the online office suite offering Zoho Office Suite. Zoho CRM was released in 2005, followed by the releases of Projects, Creator and Sheet in 2006. Zoho expanded into the collaboration space with the release of Zoho Docs and Zoho Meeting in 2007. In 2008, the company added invoicing and mail applications, reaching one million users by August of that year. In 2009, the company was renamed Zoho Corporation after its online office suite. In 2017, Zoho launched Zoho One, a comprehensive suite of over forty applications. As of October 2021, Zoho One has been expanded to 50 applications.

Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimization platform that combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalization.