Research on the composition of the web

Global Payment Service Provider Market Share - PSP market shares globally, per country, and per industry. September 2026 snapshot, 13,593,589 websites with a detectable PSP.

Global CMS Market Share - CMS and website builder market share across the full web, with the regional long tail visible. September 2026 snapshot, 53,486,438 sites with a CMS detected .

Top Hosting Providers - Hosting market share by autonomous system across 337 million websites. September 2026 snapshot, 337,310,237 sites with a hosting company .

Topic Atlas - What 47 million business websites talk about - a linguistic map of the world economy. September 2026 snapshot, 46,895,658 business sites with topics .

Counterfeit Risk Report - Where transactional brand-abuse risk concentrates: categories and TLDs of low-trust online stores that mention a tracked trademark. September 2026 snapshot, 9,301,611 sites with a tracked trademark detected .