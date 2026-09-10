Key findings
- 13.8% of all 387.4M primary hostnames on the web have a detectable CMS or website builder (53,486,438 websites), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.
- WordPress runs on 28,771,624 websites - 53.8% of CMS-detected sites and 7.4% of all primary hostnames.
- Measured across the full web, hosted site builders take 3 of the top 5 spots: GoDaddy Websitebuilder (6,376,262), Wix (4,798,807) and Squarespace (4,059,528).
- WordPress declined 2.9% over 12 months (29,629,553 - 28,771,624 websites, September 2025 - September 2026).
- The United States hosts 19,075,368 CMS-detected websites - 35.7% of the global total.
Methodology
- Sample: the full Dataprovider.com index of 400M+ domains (387.4M primary hostnames). 53,486,438 primary hostnames have a detectable CMS; 52,587,776 of those have a known country.
- Detection: fingerprints in HTML source, generator tags, asset paths and rendered scripts. Counts filter primaryhostname = true.
- Known limitations: headless or heavily customized CMS installations may evade fingerprinting. W3Techs (top 10M sites) and Builtwith (top 1M) report higher shares for enterprise systems because their samples skew to high-traffic sites; our full-web sample makes the long tail of site builders visible.
- Coverage: Of the 387.4M primary hostnames in the index, 53,486,438 (13.8%) have a detectable CMS; the remaining 86.2% either run no CMS, are inactive or parked, or use a system our fingerprints do not yet detect.
Why CMS market-share numbers differ between sources
W3Techs reports WordPress at roughly 42% of all websites; this report measures 7.4% of all primary hostnames and 53.8% of CMS-detected sites. Neither is wrong - the samples differ. W3Techs measures the top ~10 million sites by traffic, where WordPress is strongest and parked or inactive domains are absent. Builtwith leans on the top 1 million, skewing further to enterprise platforms. Dataprovider.com measures the full index of 400M+ domains (387.4M primary hostnames), which includes the long tail of small sites where hosted builders like GoDaddy, Wix and Squarespace are far more common. When citing any CMS market-share figure, always state the sample alongside the percentage.
|Source
|Sample
|WordPress headline figure
|Why it differs
|Dataprovider.com (this report)
|387.4M primary hostnames - full index, including small and parked sites
|53.8% of CMS-detected sites; 7.4% of all primary hostnames
|Full-web sample makes the long tail of site builders visible
|W3Techs
|Top ~10M websites by traffic (self-reported)
|≈42% of all websites (as published, May 2026)
|Traffic-ranked sample excludes parked/small sites where builders dominate
|Builtwith
|Focus on top 1M websites by traffic
|Reports absolute site counts rather than a single share figure
|Enterprise-heavy sample; different detection and dedup approach
Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology.
CMS and website builders by number of websites
WordPress is detected on 28,771,624 websites (53.8% of sites with a CMS), followed by GoDaddy Websitebuilder (6,376,262) and Wix (4,798,807).
|#
|CMS
|Websites
|Share of sites with a CMS
|1
|WordPress
|28,771,624
|53.8%
|2
|GoDaddy Websitebuilder
|6,376,262
|11.9%
|3
|WIX
|4,798,807
|9.0%
|4
|Squarespace
|4,059,528
|7.6%
|5
|Shopify
|2,908,758
|5.4%
|6
|Hostinger Website Builder
|674,617
|1.3%
|7
|Weebly
|579,279
|1.1%
|8
|Joomla
|507,056
|0.9%
|9
|Webflow
|480,423
|0.9%
|10
|Duda Website Builder
|449,463
|0.8%
|11
|Tilda
|440,587
|0.8%
|12
|Jimdo
|349,084
|0.7%
|13
|Blogger
|337,540
|0.6%
|14
|Drupal
|252,572
|0.5%
|15
|IONOS Website Builder
|246,197
|0.5%
|16
|Framer
|211,683
|0.4%
|17
|One.com Web Editor
|162,513
|0.3%
|18
|TYPO3
|150,177
|0.3%
|19
|Strato Sitebuilder
|133,784
|0.3%
|20
|Webnode
|115,448
|0.2%
|21
|1C-Bitrix
|111,370
|0.2%
|22
|Websitebuilder
|93,173
|0.2%
|23
|Website X5
|92,853
|0.2%
|24
|Odoo Website Builder
|90,904
|0.2%
|25
|Contao
|74,695
|0.1%
Websites with a CMS per country (top 10)
The United States hosts 19,075,368 websites with a detectable CMS - more than the next five countries combined.
|#
|Country
|Websites with a CMS
|Share of global total
|1
|United States
|19,075,368
|35.7%
|2
|Germany
|3,216,283
|6.0%
|3
|Canada
|3,105,981
|5.8%
|4
|United Kingdom
|2,480,350
|4.6%
|5
|Japan
|1,916,050
|3.6%
|6
|France
|1,822,313
|3.4%
|7
|Italy
|1,413,987
|2.6%
|8
|Netherlands
|1,322,357
|2.5%
|9
|India
|1,283,402
|2.4%
|10
|Brazil
|1,229,078
|2.3%
Frequently asked questions
What is the most used CMS in 2026?
WordPress. Dataprovider.com detects WordPress on 28,771,624 primary hostnames as of September 2026 - 53.8% of the 53,486,438 websites with a detectable CMS.
What is the market share of Shopify among CMS-detected websites?
Shopify is detected on 2,908,758 primary hostnames, 5.4% of websites with a detectable CMS, making it the fifth most used platform overall and the largest dedicated e-commerce platform.
What share of all websites use a CMS?
13.8% of the 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index have a detectable CMS or website builder (53,486,438 websites) as of September 2026. The true adoption rate is higher, since headless and customized installations evade detection.
Is WordPress declining?
In absolute numbers, yes - slightly. WordPress went from 29,629,553 websites in September 2025 to 28,771,624 in September 2026, a 2.9% decrease. It remains over 4x larger than the next platform.
Why do these numbers differ from W3Techs or Builtwith?
Sample size. W3Techs measures the top 10 million sites and Builtwith focuses on the top 1 million, which skews toward high-traffic, enterprise-heavy platforms. Dataprovider.com measures the full index of 400M+ domains, which makes the long tail of website builders (GoDaddy, Wix, Squarespace, Hostinger) visible.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite this report
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Global CMS Market Share. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/technology/cms-market-share/