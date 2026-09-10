Why CMS market-share numbers differ between sources

W3Techs reports WordPress at roughly 42% of all websites; this report measures 7.4% of all primary hostnames and 53.8% of CMS-detected sites. Neither is wrong - the samples differ. W3Techs measures the top ~10 million sites by traffic, where WordPress is strongest and parked or inactive domains are absent. Builtwith leans on the top 1 million, skewing further to enterprise platforms. Dataprovider.com measures the full index of 400M+ domains (387.4M primary hostnames), which includes the long tail of small sites where hosted builders like GoDaddy, Wix and Squarespace are far more common. When citing any CMS market-share figure, always state the sample alongside the percentage.