What is trademark detection? Trademark detection means one of a fixed list of roughly 336 tracked trademarks was found by our crawler somewhere on a website. It is a keyword signal, not a judgement: the field does not test whether the trademark belongs to the site operator, so a brand's own website, an authorised reseller, a review site and a counterfeit storefront all register alike. On its own it says almost nothing about infringement. Combined with a low trust grade and transactional signals, it becomes a usable starting point for investigation.

Beauty and Fashion leads with 18,561 of the 139,782 categorized risk sites (13.3%), ahead of Work (18,377) and Finance (15,753). Beauty and Fashion plus Electronics together account for 21.4%.

.com holds 103,263 risk sites (55.0%). .shop is overrepresented: 6,990 risk sites, 3.7% of the subset, against 1.2% of the wider trademark-mention pool.

Grade D is the largest band with 110,481 sites (58.8% of the 187,901 risk sites), followed by grade E (62,257) and grade F (15,163).

Work leads the wider pool with 1,549,660 websites (20.3% of classified sites), followed by IT-services and Telecom (759,999). This ranking reflects where trademarks get mentioned, not where infringement concentrates.

2,404,916 of the 8,891,398 trademark-mentioning sites with a known country are hosted in the United States (27.0%), followed by Canada (706,528) and Germany (694,255).

Frequently asked questions

How many websites combine a tracked trademark, low trust, and an online store? 187,901 primary hostnames combine all three signals: a tracked trademark in the site's content, a trust grade of D, E or F, and an online store or detectable payment provider, September 2026. That is 2.0% of the 9,301,611 sites where a tracked trademark appears at all. This subset is a starting point for infringement investigations, not a list of infringing sites.

Does a trademark mention mean a website sells counterfeits? No, and the great majority of mentions have nothing to do with counterfeiting. The trademark field records that one of roughly 336 tracked trademarks appears somewhere on a site, with no test of whether the site operator owns it. Trademark owners' own sites, authorised resellers, reviewers, news outlets and software-compatibility notices all register. Only in combination with a low trust grade and transactional signals does the data become a useful investigative starting point, and even then it is a signal rather than a verdict.

Which categories carry the most transactional brand-abuse risk? Among the 139,782 categorized risk sites, Beauty and Fashion leads with 18,561 (13.3%), followed by Work (18,377) and Finance (15,753). Beauty and Fashion and Electronics together account for 21.4%, consistent with the categories most associated with counterfeit goods, September 2026.

Why is .shop overrepresented in the risk subset? .shop holds 3.7% of the 187,901 risk sites, against 1.2% of the wider trademark-mention pool - a concentration of roughly 3x. The .shop TLD was designed for online stores, so it draws transactional registrations by default, and its low registration cost and commerce-signalling name appear to attract a disproportionate share of low-trust storefronts.

Why does the report lead with the risk subset instead of the larger number? Because the larger number does not measure what the report is about. Of the 9,301,611 sites mentioning a tracked trademark, the three most-detected trademarks alone account for 64.7%, and the leading entries are mainstream technology and software brands appearing as app-store badges, document-format notices and hardware specifications. Reporting that pool as brand abuse would overstate the problem by more than an order of magnitude. The risk subset applies the trust and transaction filters that make the signal meaningful.