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How geoTLDs promote European minority languages online

The digital world reflects our global diversity, but not equally—while a few languages dominate online, countless others struggle for representation. GeoTLDs can help! For regions with minority languages, having dedicated spaces online where these languages can be used, protected, and shared, is a celebration of human communication. Read on as we explore the data behind languages on the web, together with Dr. Daniel Pimienta and his research.