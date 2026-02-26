Blog
Web data insights that drive action
Expert insights that give you an edge in understanding the digital landscape.
Getting started with the Dataprovider MCP: let AI query 350 million domains for you
Gijs Barends
Hidden prompts in HTML: the invisible threat exploiting AI browsers
Lucia Baldassini
Websites Per Capita: How Many Websites Does Each EU Country Have Per 1,000 Inhabitants?
Gijs Barends
The cookie compliance paradox: why millions of EU websites still violate placement rules
Christian Branbergen
From Prompt to Website: How AI Website Builders Are Reshaping Web Development
Mathijs Baas
Asian Tigers Lead Global ESG, Small Businesses Drive 65% of Adoption — A 48M Website Study
Gijs Barends
The current state of eCommerce in Europe: 3 million online stores mapped and analyzed
Gijs Barends
The invisible engines: JavaScript libraries that power today's internet
Eelco Blaauw
Analyzing global e-commerce trends: top growing and declining markets
Veronika Vilgis
Featured
How geoTLDs promote European minority languages online
The digital world reflects our global diversity, but not equally—while a few languages dominate online, countless others struggle for representation. GeoTLDs can help! For regions with minority languages, having dedicated spaces online where these languages can be used, protected, and shared, is a celebration of human communication. Read on as we explore the data behind languages on the web, together with Dr. Daniel Pimienta and his research.
Veronika Vilgis