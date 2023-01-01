Registrars

Understand usage of domain names to increase renewals

If you get 1,000 new registrations but no content is created early in the registration period, this isn’t healthy growth. Registration volumes cannot - and shouldn’t - be your only way to measure the success of a campaign. Analyzing what’s happening on these newly registered domains every month gives you unique insights: did the domain registrations come through a promotion and how many renewed before the end of the first year? The data helps you understand what metrics define a healthy customer and how to attract more of them.