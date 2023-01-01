Cybersecurity

Enrich your asset discovery data to tackle cybersecurity threats

Just like companies, digital assets grow over time. You start with a domain name and a server for your website and gradually add more domains, subdomains and machines. They require regular maintenance, but this is often overlooked. How can you keep a complete overview of all the domains you own including the installed hardware and software? Unmanaged, outdated digital assets are an entry for cybercriminals to the network of your company, so it’s crucial that you keep a comprehensive profile in order to get rid of them or secure them.