Dashboards

A personalized view of your key metrics and trends

Extracting the information you need from over 700 million domains and more than 200 variables per domain can get overwhelming for even the most seasoned data expert. Our Dashboards offer a centralized, interactive way to access and visualize the most relevant data tailored to your specific industry needs. With the data consolidated and arranged into one overview, you can monitor key metrics and data points in just one glance creating a streamlined experience for both beginners and seasoned data experts alike.