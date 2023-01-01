Identify ownership of domains and websites

Retrieve domains and websites owned by the same registrar or company

Analyze and determine ownership based on multiple unique attributes such as contact information, Google Analytics ID, business registry number, ZIP code, IP address, website content and DNS records. Find all unique matching fields and how close the matches are to ascertain ownership. Use historical web data to track changes in the past, for example, if an address has remained the same or changed multiple times. That way, you can trace a domain back to its roots, uncover hidden connections between domains and identify unique characteristics shared between websites.