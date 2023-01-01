Identify ownership of domains and websites
With WHOIS data becoming less accessible, the need for a GDPR-compliant tool to determine domain ownership is higher than ever
Key benefits
Retrieve domains and websites owned by the same registrar or company
Analyze and determine ownership based on multiple unique attributes such as contact information, Google Analytics ID, business registry number, ZIP code, IP address, website content and DNS records. Find all unique matching fields and how close the matches are to ascertain ownership. Use historical web data to track changes in the past, for example, if an address has remained the same or changed multiple times. That way, you can trace a domain back to its roots, uncover hidden connections between domains and identify unique characteristics shared between websites.
Discover online infringement in a structured way
Protect your trademark from infringing domain names and fake websites. Brand infringers often use multiple domains or websites for their fraudulent activities, such as selling counterfeit products or setting up scam websites to steal personal data. Ownership gives you the power to detect associated domains to prove a pattern of infringing behavior Also, you can identify changes to websites and use them as evidence in dispute resolutions.
Successfully manage your domain portfolio
Use Ownership to manage and monitor domain registrations, protect your domains and identify intangible assets and their owners. Discover if websites fill in the same information as the domains in your portfolio and whether the information on your domains is used with malicious intent. Explore the digital footprint of a business: identify associated websites and shared ownership as well as potential client’s digital assets. Get a comprehensive overview of the domains under your management, so you can put the right domain name policy and strategy in place.
