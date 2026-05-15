Dutch datastructurers Dutch datastructurers Structure is our nature

From the air, the Netherlands looks like a blueprint: every field, road, and canal perfectly measured. We've always believed in order and clarity, so it's no coincidence that we set out to bring the same structure to the internet. We collect and process all our data ourselves, running a powerful hosting cluster at OVH.

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