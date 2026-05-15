About us
Founded in the Netherlands, structuring the world
Headquartered in the Netherlands, we combine European roots with global reach, fully independent and free from external investors.
Founded in
LocationThe Netherlands
Employees30+
The web is the world's
greatest source of information chaos.
It all started in , when Christian Branbergen, Gijs Barends, and Marc Noët set out to do what seemed almost impossible: to summarize and structure the entire web. What began as a small team of data enthusiasts and engineers has grown into a trusted partner for organizations like PayPal, GoDaddy, and MarkMonitor. By collecting and structuring all data ourselves, we keep it fully proprietary, and uphold the highest ethical and privacy standards in everything we do.
Dutch datastructurers
Structure is our nature
From the air, the Netherlands looks like a blueprint: every field, road, and canal perfectly measured. We've always believed in order and clarity, so it's no coincidence that we set out to bring the same structure to the internet. We collect and process all our data ourselves, running a powerful hosting cluster at OVH.
Our crawlers are transparent by design: they identify themselves, respect robots.txt, and follow strict ethical guidelines. That dedication to doing things properly has made Dataprovider.com a verified search engine at Cloudflare.
Global monthly coverage
The platform expanded to cover the entire web, crawling hundreds of millions of domains each month. This milestone marked the transition from a European project to a truly global data operation.
snowflake & GCP
Our dataset became directly accessible through Snowflake and Google Cloud, allowing enterprise clients to analyze and combine web data seamlessly. This marked a major step toward fully integrated, large-scale analytics.
similar engine / search by example
We launched our Similar Engine, enabling users to find companies or websites that look and act alike. It made discovery intuitive: simply start with one example, and the system finds all related entities automatically.
Start dataprovider.com
After three years of development, Dataprovider.com officially launched, bringing structure and clarity to the unstructured web. From day one, the mission was clear: make the internet searchable, measurable, and explainable.
SSL catalog
We launched the world's largest continuously updated SSL dataset, refreshed every five minutes. It became a cornerstone for identifying infrastructure links and improving online security visibility.
Quad9 connection index launched
In partnership with Quad9, we introduced the Connection Index, a new signal measuring real user engagement across the web. It provided unprecedented visibility into how websites attract and retain traffic.
Start dataprovider.com
After three years of development, Dataprovider.com officially launched, bringing structure and clarity to the unstructured web. From day one, the mission was clear: make the internet searchable, measurable, and explainable.
Global monthly coverage
The platform expanded to cover the entire web, crawling hundreds of millions of domains each month. This milestone marked the transition from a European project to a truly global data operation.
SSL catalog
We launched the world's largest continuously updated SSL dataset, refreshed every five minutes. It became a cornerstone for identifying infrastructure links and improving online security visibility.
snowflake & GCP
Our dataset became directly accessible through Snowflake and Google Cloud, allowing enterprise clients to analyze and combine web data seamlessly. This marked a major step toward fully integrated, large-scale analytics.
Quad9 connection index launched
In partnership with Quad9, we introduced the Connection Index, a new signal measuring real user engagement across the web. It provided unprecedented visibility into how websites attract and retain traffic.
similar engine / search by example
We launched our Similar Engine, enabling users to find companies or websites that look and act alike. It made discovery intuitive: simply start with one example, and the system finds all related entities automatically.
team
Meet our leadership team
Privacy Officer
Legal Counsel