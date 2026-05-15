Skip to main content

About us

Founded in the Netherlands, structuring the world

Headquartered in the Netherlands, we combine European roots with global reach, fully independent and free from external investors.

Founded in

Location

The Netherlands

Employees

30+
Dataprovider Office
No looking
Dataprovider balloon
Working together
Messi
Rewarding dedication
Team building
Interesting projects
Dataprovider Office
No looking
Dataprovider balloon
Working together
Messi
Rewarding dedication
Team building
Interesting projects

The web is the world's
greatest source of information chaos.

It all started in , when Christian Branbergen, Gijs Barends, and Marc Noët set out to do what seemed almost impossible: to summarize and structure the entire web. What began as a small team of data enthusiasts and engineers has grown into a trusted partner for organizations like PayPal, GoDaddy, and MarkMonitor. By collecting and structuring all data ourselves, we keep it fully proprietary, and uphold the highest ethical and privacy standards in everything we do.

Image Card Section

Dutch datastructurers

Structure is our nature

From the air, the Netherlands looks like a blueprint: every field, road, and canal perfectly measured. We've always believed in order and clarity, so it's no coincidence that we set out to bring the same structure to the internet. We collect and process all our data ourselves, running a powerful hosting cluster at OVH.

Our crawlers are transparent by design: they identify themselves, respect robots.txt, and follow strict ethical guidelines. That dedication to doing things properly has made Dataprovider.com a verified search engine at Cloudflare.

  • Start dataprovider.com

    After three years of development, Dataprovider.com officially launched, bringing structure and clarity to the unstructured web. From day one, the mission was clear: make the internet searchable, measurable, and explainable.

  • Global monthly coverage

    The platform expanded to cover the entire web, crawling hundreds of millions of domains each month. This milestone marked the transition from a European project to a truly global data operation.

  • SSL catalog

    We launched the world's largest continuously updated SSL dataset, refreshed every five minutes. It became a cornerstone for identifying infrastructure links and improving online security visibility.

  • snowflake & GCP

    Our dataset became directly accessible through Snowflake and Google Cloud, allowing enterprise clients to analyze and combine web data seamlessly. This marked a major step toward fully integrated, large-scale analytics.

  • Quad9 connection index launched

    In partnership with Quad9, we introduced the Connection Index, a new signal measuring real user engagement across the web. It provided unprecedented visibility into how websites attract and retain traffic.

  • similar engine / search by example

    We launched our Similar Engine, enabling users to find companies or websites that look and act alike. It made discovery intuitive: simply start with one example, and the system finds all related entities automatically.

team

Meet our leadership team