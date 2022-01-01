Elevate your data intelligence
Dataprovider.com helps you to make the most of your data insights.Start your free trial
Search beyond keywords
Trusted by the best
Structured search
Search the world wide web in a structured way.
The complete list
Google is great to get the best results. We get the complete list.
Search for technologies
Search the web for technologies that companies use.
Search beyond the keyword
Create queries based on relationships for deeper insights. Get all websites related to a certain keyword, even if they don’t use this keyword. For example, to find all websites related to shoes, Dataprovider.com automatically includes results that don’t contain “shoes” but do use “boots” or “footwear”. Our search graph understands what you’re looking for in 38 languages.
Know Your Customer
Get to know your present and future customers on a deeper level.
Custom insights
You provide the list of companies. We provide the insights.
Real-time insights
Follow developments and issues of clients, competitors and other stakeholders right as they occur.
Track third parties
Keep an eye on your clients, competitors and all their customers, partners and relations.
Risk or marketing automation
Plug Dataprovider.com into your risk or marketing automation systems, in bulk or streaming and execute when the action happens.
Enhance your intelligence
Gain opportunities and valuable insights with data-driven business intelligence on steroids.
More and smarter insights
Proprietary scores
Get to know your present and future customers on a deeper level.
Economic footprint
Determine the importance of a website from an economic point of view.
Heartbeat score
Get a unique insight into a website’s (commercial) development. Feel the pulse of growth or a declining heart rate.
Trust grade
Get insight into the trustworthiness of a website, from its subject and contents to its ownership.
Security score
See how well a website handles privacy-sensitive information, whether this information is stored or transmitted in a secure way and if there are any system backdoors.
Over eight years of history
Our monthly updates generate historical data, enabling you to explore trends.
Go back in time
Go back in time and search the web backwards.
Get a historical perspective
Search over eight years of internet history.
Track digital success
Follow the monthly growth and decline of digital success over time.
Track hostnames
Trace the evolution of hostnames, from their first to their final days.
Integrations with webhooks and API
Dataprovider.com works seamlessly with all your favorite platforms.
Easy integrations
Dataprovider.com isn’t yet another platform. Connect your own trusted platforms to our data with click-to-go integrations.
Realtime updates
Get streaming updates via webhooks. Get informed of developments right as they happen.
Connect our API
Use the Dataprovider.com API to add data intelligence to your go-to applications.
Traffic Index
Our Traffic Index measures the popularity of hostnames and services.
Daily index
This unique index is developed to measure daily popularity.
100 million plus users
Based on over 100 million unique users across the globe.
Unique insights
Develop unique insights into the visible and invisible services websites use.
Technologies
As we index millions of websites, we also index the technologies they use. This information helps keep you in the know.
A tech overview
Dataprovider.com tracks thousands of technologies.
A helicopter view
See and discover trends. Find out which technologies are trending and which ones are becoming old news.
Monthly updates
We automatically monitor all technologies that are being used, so new ones are added monthly.
Proprietary data from Europe
We gather virtually all our data ourselves, using our proprietary crawlers and platform. Unlike the case with acquired data, we always know our sources.
GDPR compliant
We operate under strict GDPR regulations. We track all of our data and how it relates to GDPR.
Legal and privacy assistance
Our seasoned legal and privacy staff is here to help and answer all your questions.
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.