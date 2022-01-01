We respect the robots.txt on every website we visit. We take copyright and privacy very seriously and do our utmost best to follow the law in countries where we index the web. If you feel, however, that we are not living up to these promises, please contact us. We will do our best to address any concerns you may have.

You can also choose to opt out for Dataprovider.com. By doing this we will remove your website, domain or IP from our database and will no longer visit your website and server in the future. Please fill in the form below if you wish to opt out. In order for us to make sure that you are the owner of the website, we will contact you via the domain name contact information connected to the website.