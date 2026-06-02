video
Jorn shows how you can leverage the Dataprovider.com MCP to unlock domain industry insights. on YouTube (opens in a new tab)
Dataprovider.com
5 months ago
Track companies and technologies across 99% of all registered domains worldwide;
every TLD, every ccTLD, refreshed monthly
use cases
Track the performance of publicly listed companies and see how businesses worldwide adopt web technologies.
Detect infringing domains and websites that can’t be found using a regular search engine.
Map and understand over 60 million active companies with structured, continuously updated data from the web.
Get insights into your own domains and the wider market to uncover upsell opportunities and mitigate risk.
Use structured web data to measure the digital economy and guide data-driven policy decisions.
Gain a full view of the market and identify new ecommerce players as soon as they go live.
Our data
Based in the Netherlands - with Europe's strictest privacy standards at our core.
Born in Europe, built on the world's strictest privacy standards.
Enterprise-grade safeguards protect systems and data from misuse and threats.
We crawl responsibly: respecting robots.txt, identifying ourselves clearly, and collecting data the right way.
Data Access
Access the full web in structured form. Our Search Engine indexes 400M+ domains each month, revealing how companies evolve, adopt new technologies, and grow online. Search across industries, compare regions, and uncover trends with four years of consistent, historical web data.Learn more about Search engine
AI Navigator transforms how you interact with web data. Ask a question like “Which countries saw the strongest growth in Shopify stores last year?” and it instantly applies the right filters, runs the query, and explains the results. With over 200 fields and MCP integration, you get accurate, verifiable answers — fast.Learn more about AI navigator + MCP
Dashboards make complex web data instantly understandable. Turn technologies, engagement signals, and business metrics into clear visuals that reveal patterns and opportunities. Designed for collaboration, they keep everyone aligned with structured, transparent insights that update automatically.Learn more about Dashboards
Our REST API gives you live, programmatic access to the full Dataprovider.com dataset. Retrieve data for specific domains, companies, or technologies, or run large-scale queries across more than 200 structured fields. Updated monthly and built for performance, the API lets you automate enrichment, monitor changes, and power your own dashboards or machine-learning models with fresh, reliable web intelligence.Learn more about API
Run your own private crawls with Know Your Business to audit customer domains at scale. Our system collects over 200 data fields per site — from technologies and content changes to security configurations — all stored privately and never added to public datasets. Use it to verify compliance, detect vulnerabilities, and build a complete, data-driven picture of your customers.Learn more about Know your Business
Access the entire Dataprovider.com dataset directly through Snowflake, BigQuery or Databricks. Analyze, combine, and enrich web data alongside your existing company or market information, all without exports or manual updates. With seamless integration and six years of historical coverage, your data becomes instantly available for analytics, reporting, and AI applications.Learn more about Data warehouse integrations
Our data
Domains are the foundation of the internet. Our domain data gives you a complete view of the online world: which websites exist, what they are about, and what the companies behind them do. We monitor more than 400 million domains every month, identifying ownership, hosting providers, and infrastructure patterns. This helps you understand the digital footprint of businesses, discover new markets, and keep your information up to date.Learn more about Domain
Our business data connects domains to real-world companies. We identify who is behind each website, from small startups to global enterprises, and structure key details such as company name, location, and industry. This allows you to link digital activity to real organizations, track new market entrants, and understand how businesses operate and grow online.Learn more about Business
Our technology data shows what websites are built with and how tools, frameworks, and platforms are adopted over time. Each month we scan millions of domains and detect technologies in use, from payment providers and analytics tools to CMS systems. With four years of historical data, you can track trends, measure market share, and understand how innovation moves across industries.Learn more about Technology
Our classification data groups websites by what they are and what they do. Using advanced content and metadata analysis, we identify website types, business activities, and industry segments. With four years of consistent history, you can track how markets evolve, compare categories over time, and discover emerging sectors.Learn more about Classifications
Our Engagement data reveals how active and visible websites are across the internet. Built on anonymized recursive DNS data, it captures real connections between users, devices, and websites. The Connection Index measures relative traffic across domains, while the Economic Footprint score estimates a site’s commercial presence and scale. With daily updates and four years of history, this dataset provides a unique, privacy-safe view of real web activity.Learn more about Engagement
Our Risk data identifies vulnerabilities and brand misuse across the entire web. Each month we scan more than 400 million domains to detect cybersecurity issues, counterfeit sites, and cybersquatting activity. From expired SSL certificates to fake stores, our structured web data exposes weaknesses and infringements early. Used by leading security and brand-protection companies, it provides continuous visibility and the insights you need to act fast and stay secure.Learn more about Risk
Blog
Get the inside track on web trends, tech news and shift in the digital landscape.
article
Getting started with the Dataprovider MCP: let AI query 350 million domains for you
Gijs Barends
article
Cloudflare Hides the Hosting Company. We Found It Anyway.
Christian Branbergen
video
Dataprovider.com
5 months ago
article
Hidden prompts in HTML: the invisible threat exploiting AI browsers
Lucia Baldassini
video
Dataprovider.com
8 months ago
article
Websites Per Capita: How Many Websites Does Each EU Country Have Per 1,000 Inhabitants?
Gijs Barends
article
The cookie compliance paradox: why millions of EU websites still violate placement rules
Christian Branbergen
article
From Prompt to Website: How AI Website Builders Are Reshaping Web Development
Mathijs Baas
Dataprovider.com
about 1 year ago
article
Asian Tigers Lead Global ESG, Small Businesses Drive 65% of Adoption — A 48M Website Study
Gijs Barends
article
The current state of eCommerce in Europe: 3 million online stores mapped and analyzed
Gijs Barends
article
The invisible engines: JavaScript libraries that power today's internet
Eelco Blaauw
video
Dataprovider.com
over 1 year ago
Dataprovider.com
over 1 year ago
article
Analyzing global e-commerce trends: top growing and declining markets
Veronika Vilgis
Dataprovider.com
about 2 years ago
Startupsmagazine
about 3 years ago
press
technews180
about 3 years ago
Compliance Week
over 3 years ago