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The complete web,
structured in one place

Track companies and technologies across 99% of all registered domains worldwide;
every TLD, every ccTLD, refreshed monthly

Trusted by the most data-driven enterprises

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use cases

Powering industries and governments

Asset Management
Asset management

Track the performance of publicly listed companies and see how businesses worldwide adopt web technologies.

Read more about Asset management
Brand Protection
Online brand protection

Detect infringing domains and websites that can’t be found using a regular search engine.

Read more about Online brand protection
Business information
Business information

Map and understand over 60 million active companies with structured, continuously updated data from the web.

Read more about Business information
Registries & registrars
Registries & registrars

Get insights into your own domains and the wider market to uncover upsell opportunities and mitigate risk.

Read more about Registries & registrars
Public sector
Public sector

Use structured web data to measure the digital economy and guide data-driven policy decisions.

Read more about Public sector
Payment service providers
Payment service providers

Gain a full view of the market and identify new ecommerce players as soon as they go live.

Read more about Payment service providers

Our data

Privacy by design, trusted worldwide

Based in the Netherlands - with Europe's strictest privacy standards at our core.

Compliant

Born in Europe, built on the world's strictest privacy standards.

Secure

Enterprise-grade safeguards protect systems and data from misuse and threats.

Transparent

We crawl responsibly: respecting robots.txt, identifying ourselves clearly, and collecting data the right way.

Data Access

Our products that help you access data to gain insight

Search engine

Search engine

Access the full web in structured form. Our Search Engine indexes 400M+ domains each month, revealing how companies evolve, adopt new technologies, and grow online. Search across industries, compare regions, and uncover trends with four years of consistent, historical web data.

Learn more about Search engine
SEO sheet

AI navigator + MCP

AI Navigator transforms how you interact with web data. Ask a question like “Which countries saw the strongest growth in Shopify stores last year?” and it instantly applies the right filters, runs the query, and explains the results. With over 200 fields and MCP integration, you get accurate, verifiable answers — fast.

Learn more about AI navigator + MCP
KYC

Dashboards

Dashboards make complex web data instantly understandable. Turn technologies, engagement signals, and business metrics into clear visuals that reveal patterns and opportunities. Designed for collaboration, they keep everyone aligned with structured, transparent insights that update automatically.

Learn more about Dashboards
Monitoring

API

Our REST API gives you live, programmatic access to the full Dataprovider.com dataset. Retrieve data for specific domains, companies, or technologies, or run large-scale queries across more than 200 structured fields. Updated monthly and built for performance, the API lets you automate enrichment, monitor changes, and power your own dashboards or machine-learning models with fresh, reliable web intelligence.

Learn more about API
SEO sheet

Know your Business

Run your own private crawls with Know Your Business to audit customer domains at scale. Our system collects over 200 data fields per site — from technologies and content changes to security configurations — all stored privately and never added to public datasets. Use it to verify compliance, detect vulnerabilities, and build a complete, data-driven picture of your customers.

Learn more about Know your Business
Export

Data warehouse integrations

Access the entire Dataprovider.com dataset directly through Snowflake, BigQuery or Databricks. Analyze, combine, and enrich web data alongside your existing company or market information, all without exports or manual updates. With seamless integration and six years of historical coverage, your data becomes instantly available for analytics, reporting, and AI applications.

Learn more about Data warehouse integrations

Our data

We structure the web to help you understand how businesses are built and evolve online.

Book a Free Demo

Domain

01

Domains are the foundation of the internet. Our domain data gives you a complete view of the online world: which websites exist, what they are about, and what the companies behind them do. We monitor more than 400 million domains every month, identifying ownership, hosting providers, and infrastructure patterns. This helps you understand the digital footprint of businesses, discover new markets, and keep your information up to date.

Learn more about Domain

Business

02

Our business data connects domains to real-world companies. We identify who is behind each website, from small startups to global enterprises, and structure key details such as company name, location, and industry. This allows you to link digital activity to real organizations, track new market entrants, and understand how businesses operate and grow online.

Learn more about Business

Technology

03

Our technology data shows what websites are built with and how tools, frameworks, and platforms are adopted over time. Each month we scan millions of domains and detect technologies in use, from payment providers and analytics tools to CMS systems. With four years of historical data, you can track trends, measure market share, and understand how innovation moves across industries.

Learn more about Technology

Classifications

04

Our classification data groups websites by what they are and what they do. Using advanced content and metadata analysis, we identify website types, business activities, and industry segments. With four years of consistent history, you can track how markets evolve, compare categories over time, and discover emerging sectors.

Learn more about Classifications

Engagement

05

Our Engagement data reveals how active and visible websites are across the internet. Built on anonymized recursive DNS data, it captures real connections between users, devices, and websites. The Connection Index measures relative traffic across domains, while the Economic Footprint score estimates a site’s commercial presence and scale. With daily updates and four years of history, this dataset provides a unique, privacy-safe view of real web activity.

Learn more about Engagement

Risk

06

Our Risk data identifies vulnerabilities and brand misuse across the entire web. Each month we scan more than 400 million domains to detect cybersecurity issues, counterfeit sites, and cybersquatting activity. From expired SSL certificates to fake stores, our structured web data exposes weaknesses and infringements early. Used by leading security and brand-protection companies, it provides continuous visibility and the insights you need to act fast and stay secure.

Learn more about Risk

Blog

Web data insights
that drive action

Get the inside track on web trends, tech news and shift in the digital landscape.

6 min

article

Reading the SaaS–AI transition through web data

Mathijs Baas

about 2 months ago
5 min

article

Getting started with the Dataprovider MCP: let AI query 350 million domains for you

Gijs Barends

3 months ago
6 min

article

Cloudflare Hides the Hosting Company. We Found It Anyway.

Christian Branbergen

4 months ago
5 min

article

Hidden prompts in HTML: the invisible threat exploiting AI browsers

Lucia Baldassini

7 months ago
5 min

article

How we talk to a billion records with our AI Navigator

Tim Kreutz

8 months ago
5 min

article

Websites Per Capita: How Many Websites Does Each EU Country Have Per 1,000 Inhabitants?

Gijs Barends

9 months ago
4 min

article

The cookie compliance paradox: why millions of EU websites still violate placement rules

Christian Branbergen

10 months ago
humanoid_computer
5 min

article

From Prompt to Website: How AI Website Builders Are Reshaping Web Development

Mathijs Baas

11 months ago
5 min

article

Asian Tigers Lead Global ESG, Small Businesses Drive 65% of Adoption — A 48M Website Study

Gijs Barends

about 1 year ago
3 min

article

The current state of eCommerce in Europe: 3 million online stores mapped and analyzed

Gijs Barends

about 1 year ago
6 min

article

The invisible engines: JavaScript libraries that power today's internet

Eelco Blaauw

over 1 year ago
4 min

article

Analyzing global e-commerce trends: top growing and declining markets

Veronika Vilgis

over 1 year ago