Introducing a data scoring system to get unique insights into websites and companies

The challenge The internet contains just too much data to grasp and understand. Scoring data helps you prioritize goals and integrate them into your strategy. Bundling values into a score makes it easier to find companies that matter and track company performance over time. Based on this information, you can take action whenever you need to. In good and bad times.

The solution Within the Dataprovider.com database, we created unique proprietary scores to filter web data in a structured way. Our heartbeat score indicates growth on a company level. Our economic footprint shows the results of this heartbeat score. Our trust grade informs you about the trustworthiness of a web operation. Our security score indicates the level of proper security. And our cloud score shows the 'cloud savviness' of a website.