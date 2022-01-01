Get to know your customers at a deeper level

Customer insights

Audit everything, anytime

Understand your customers by keeping track of their websites, so you can sell them relevant products at the right time. Upload a file with hostnames you want to audit and get a thorough analysis of their website content, technical specifications, business information and more. Understand who your customers are: online retail shops, business websites or placeholders without a website? What payment methods and shopping card systems are they using? In which industry are they operating and how are they growing over time?