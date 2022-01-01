Get actionable web intelligence for equity research
Managing various sources of information is crucial for effective investment decision making and earning active returns. With Dataprovider.com you can search through the indexed world wide web and monitor changes to websites. Track historical web trends and oversee digital developments of key competitors, partners and industry players. Construct detailed company profiles using very specific web data, so you can build a well-informed picture about a company and conduct fundamental equity research.
Explore the structured web and discover investment opportunities
Track the performance of publicly listed tech companies
Audit the performance of tech companies and find out more about a particular company’s background for your alpha-generating strategy. Discover how many businesses across the globe use a particular web technology or service, so you can identify who is winning and losing market shares and better understand the popularity and development of the technology.
Discover signals that matter to the stock markets
Monitor the online growth and decline of companies. Our Traffic Index provides daily insights into website popularity and the payment and communications services a website uses. Find all relevant discovered subdomains and use this actionable intelligence as an indicator to track the alpha.
Gain insights into the online movement and expansion of businesses
Use our reverse Domain Name System (DNS) technology to gain insights into what networks surround a particular domain. Discover all hostnames related to a domain or a company. Uncover networks and analyze the growth and movement of large companies and IPs.
Put data into objective perspective
Apply our unique proprietary scores - Economic Footprint, Heartbeat, Trust grade, Cloud score and Security score - to filter our data with ease and get unbiased insights. For instance, the Economic Footprint determines the importance of a website compared to others from an economic point of view, and the Heartbeat grades the activity, (commercial) development and health of the website.
Products
Search Engine
Apply over 200 data variables to create a targeted search
- Search through our database
- 3 years of monthly history
- Use Statistics and Trends
- Export CSV reports
Traffic Index
Track the popularity of websites and different web services
- Get daily insights into website popularity
- Find all relevant discovered subdomains
- View the popularity of services from publicly listed companies
Reverse DNS
Gain insights into the online movement and expansion of businesses
- View what networks surround a domain
- Find URLs hosted on the same name servers
- Gain exhaustive domain insights