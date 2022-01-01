Capture and structure the entire internet
Empower yourself, your team, your company - and your customers.Start your free trial
Access the indexed web
Every month, we collect data from over 490 million domains filtered by 200 unique variables and over 10,000 unique values. With this clean, searchable data, industry leaders can command their futures.
Build on the past to command your future
We’ve been indexing the web since 2012. Our monthly updates generate historical data, enabling you to explore how websites, companies and entire markets change over time. This helps to predict future trends and actions.
Know your customer better than ever
Get to know your customers on a deeper level - and your future customers, too. Eliminate risks by auditing any business information, any time. Discover what your current and potential customers need and how you can help them.
Zoom in on what’s happening across 490,252,816 web domainsDiscover the benefits of Enterprise
Rely on European privacy standards
All KYC custom results are yours alone
We keep your data indexes secure on our firewall-protected private servers, only accessible via your IP address. Here you’re in the good company of industry leaders in the financial sector and domain industry, as well as governments.
All data is proprietary
We gather all of our data ourselves. Our advanced proprietary software crawls and indexes the most important pages of a website. We then analyze and structure this data. Unlike with acquired data, we always know our source.
Fully GDPR compliant
Our privacy strategy, policy and procedures fully comply with European GDPR law, setting the world’s strictest privacy standards. We also follow the best practice conventions outlined in the robots exclusion protocol, as well as standards and advice set by W3C. As we abide by the most stringent rules, you can always trust that we do the right thing.
All data is publicly available
We only crawl information that is publicly available within the legal domain. On an average day, we download, analyze and summarize over 30 million websites and hundreds of millions of pages.
Get the uncensored truth, one dataset at a time
Our database captures and structures everything that is being published on the internet. Find business opportunities, understand your customers and gain valuable market insights.
Use our search engine, create custom datasets, and get to know your customers better than ever
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.