Rely on European privacy standards

All KYC custom results are yours alone We keep your data indexes secure on our firewall-protected private servers, only accessible via your IP address. Here you’re in the good company of industry leaders in the financial sector and domain industry, as well as governments.

All data is proprietary We gather all of our data ourselves. Our advanced proprietary software crawls and indexes the most important pages of a website. We then analyze and structure this data. Unlike with acquired data, we always know our source.

Fully GDPR compliant Our privacy strategy, policy and procedures fully comply with European GDPR law, setting the world’s strictest privacy standards. We also follow the best practice conventions outlined in the robots exclusion protocol, as well as standards and advice set by W3C. As we abide by the most stringent rules, you can always trust that we do the right thing.