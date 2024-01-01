Search By Example

A ‘more like this’ feature for the most relevant web results

Extracting the information you need from 800 million domains and more than 200 variables per domain can get overwhelming for even the most seasoned data expert. Dataprovider.com’s new Search By Example feature gives you the ideal place to start: the URL of your best customer, closest competitor, or dream client. Using your Example, our proprietary algorithm gets to work—with just a few clicks, you’ll have a comprehensive list of similar companies and leads globally, based on the content of a website. Optimize workflows with the most relevant results, send your teams’ efforts to only the highest-quality leads, and benefit from a streamlined data experience for beginners and experts alike.