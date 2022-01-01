Our Data Privacy Principles

Rely on European privacy standards

You can always trust that we do the right thing. All our processes, procedures and policies comply with GDPR rules and regulations, which set the world’s strictest privacy standards, and with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that enhances privacy rights and consumer protection for residents of California, United States. Also, we’ve programmed our crawler to comply with the international standard of the Robots Exclusion protocol and not crawl websites if there are rules in their robots.txt files that disallow crawling.