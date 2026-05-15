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Recipes

Browse through 635 Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

Communication services (51)

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  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • LivePerson

    LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.

    3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN

  • Atlassian Statuspage

    Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.

    8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

  • Zenvia

    Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.

    83 recordsNASDAQ:ZENV

DNS (16)

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  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

  • Akamai CDN

    Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.

    97.1K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Akamai Edge DNS

    Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.

    161.6K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

Analytics (62)

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  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Google Analytics

    Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.

    30.8M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Datadog

    Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.

    1.2M recordsNASDAQ:DDOG

  • Segment

    Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.

    71.6K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • MarinOne

    MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.

    2K recordsNASDAQ:MRIN

  • Naver Analytics

    Naver Analytics is a web analytics tool that helps website owners and businesses track and analyze user activity on their websites.

    165.3K recordsKRX:35420

Cloud (123)

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  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Dropbox Enterprise

    Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.

    48.9K recordsNASDAQ:DBX

  • ServiceNow

    ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations

    2.6K recordsNYSE:NOW

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

Email (26)

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  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Mimecast Email Security

    Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.

    241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Alibaba DirectMail

    Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.

    400.4K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Microsoft 365

    Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.

    18.7M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Constant Contact

    Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.

    135.7K records

Technology (59)

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  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Matterport Cloud

    Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.

    15.5K recordsNASDAQ:MTTR

  • Citrix

    Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.

    3.7K recordsNASDAQ:CTXS

  • Apple ID login

    Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.

    8.5K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

Payments (30)

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  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Revolut

    Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.

    3.6K records

  • Klarna

    Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.

    476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

  • Afterpay

    Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

    25.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • AdYen Payments

    Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.

    68.8K recordsAMS:AdYen

  • Mastercard

    Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

    3.9M recordsNYSE:MA

Content and distribution (82)

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  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Appfolio

    Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.

    9.5K recordsNASDAQ:APPF

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Tripadvisor Widget

    Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.

    45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP

  • Spotify Embedded Player

    Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.

    79.8K recordsNYSE:SPOT

Multimedia (10)

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  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Webex by Cisco

    Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.

    51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • JW Player

    Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.

    38.8K records

  • Jitsi Meet

    Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

    14.3K records

  • Taboola

    Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.

    55.1K recordsNASDAQ:TBLA

  • Autodesk

    Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.

    17.8K recordsNASDAQ:ADSK

Domains and Hosting (149)

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  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

    Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.

    5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • DigitalOcean Droplets

    DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.

    2.1M recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Squarespace CMS

    Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.

    9.3M recordsNYSE:SQSP

Security (33)

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  • Proofpoint

    Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security.

    984K recordsNASDAQ:PFPT

  • Spycloud

    SpyCloud offers a cybercrime analytics platform that helps businesses prevent identity-based cyberattacks through proactive remediation of compromised credentials and malware-infected devices.

    4.2K records

  • GoDaddy SSL

    GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.

    41.2M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Cisco Secure Email

    Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.

    72.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • KnowBe4

    KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.

    118.5K recordsNASDAQ:KNBE

  • Sophos

    Sophos Group plc is a security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management.

    94.3K records

E-commerce (48)

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  • Apple Business Manager

    Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.

    539.6K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

    Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.

    5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Squarespace CMS

    Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.

    9.3M recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • BigCommerce

    BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.

    32.7K recordsNASDAQ:BIGC

  • Etsy Mini

    Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.

    12.8K recordsNASDAQ:ETSY

  • MercadoPago

    MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.

    303.7K recordsNASDAQ:MELI

Advertising (18)

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  • Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

    The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.

    2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG

  • Twitter Ads

    Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.

    65.1K recordsNYSE:TWTR

  • The Trade Desk

    The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.

    175.5K recordsNASDAQ:TTD

  • Google Ads

    Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.

    9.4M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Microsoft Advertising

    Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.

    357.6K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Amazon Advertising

    Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.

    88.2K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

Social (11)

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  • Tumblr (widget)

    Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.

    26.9K records

  • LinkedIn

    LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.

    8.3M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Discord

    Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.

    12.5K records

  • DISQUS

    DISQUS is a popular commenting platform that enables seamless integration of dynamic discussion features on websites, fostering engaging online communities and facilitating meaningful interactions.

    34.3K recordsNYSE:ZETA

  • Toutiao

    Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.

    525 records

  • Trustpilot

    Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

    12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

Business Classification (9)

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  • Salesforce Customer 360

    Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.

    114.6K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Zoho PageSense

    Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.

    20.1K records

  • Yotpo

    Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.

    34K records

  • Exact Globe

    Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,

    12.2K records

  • Trustpilot

    Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

    12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

  • Acuity Scheduling

    Acuity Scheduling simplifies appointment management for businesses, offering a user-friendly online booking system.

    30K recordsNYSE:SQSP

Others (6)

  • Surveymonkey

    SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.

    1.2K recordsNASDAQ:MNTV

  • Sohu

    Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.

    41.7K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

  • Jitsi Meet

    Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

    14.3K records

  • SAP SuccessFactors

    SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

    3.3K recordsETR:SAP

  • ZoomInfo Websight

    ZoomInfo WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.

    6.6K recordsNASDAQ:GTM

  • Regiondo

    An all-in-one booking system made for tours, activities, and destinations.

    886 records

Geographical (10)

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  • Baidu Maps

    Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.

    2.2M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • Mapbox

    Mapbox powers navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere.

    69.7K records

  • Apple Maps

    Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple Inc. It is the default map system of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

    38K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • OpenStreetMap

    OpenStreetMap is a collaborative project to create a free editable geographic database of the world.

    105.3K records

  • TomTom

    TomTom is a leading provider of navigation technology and location-based services.

    370 recordsAMS:TOM2

  • Regiondo

    An all-in-one booking system made for tours, activities, and destinations.

    886 records

Privacy (17)

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  • Cookiebot

    Cookiebot consent management platform (CMP) provides transparency and control over all the cookies and similar tracking on a website.

    419.7K records

  • CookieYes

    CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.

    428.9K records

  • Termly Cookie Consent

    Termly Cookie Consent is a consent management tool to comply with regulations such as the GDPR.

    86K records

  • Sirdata Consent Framework

    Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.

    8.8K records

Scores (1)

  • Thuiswinkel Waarborg

    Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.

    1.3K records

Asset management (218)

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  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Mimecast Email Security

    Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.

    241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME

  • LivePerson

    LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.

    3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN

Marketing and Sales (129)

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  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • LivePerson

    LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.

    3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN

  • Google Analytics

    Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.

    30.8M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Twitter Ads

    Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.

    65.1K recordsNYSE:TWTR

  • HubSpot Analytics

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    252.1K recordsNYSE:HUBS

Business Information providers (33)

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  • Appfolio

    Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.

    9.5K recordsNASDAQ:APPF

  • Dropbox Enterprise

    Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.

    48.9K recordsNASDAQ:DBX

  • GoTo Connect

    GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.

    12.3K records

  • Freshworks

    Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.

    7.7K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • CDK Global

    CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.

    2.1K recordsNASDAQ:CDK

  • Microsoft 365

    Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.

    18.7M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

Registrars (31)

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  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Google Hosting

    Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.

    14.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • OVHCloud Registry

    The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.

    81.4K recordsEPA:OVH

  • CSC Corporate Domains

    CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection

    2M records

  • Strato AG

    Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.

    4.6M recordsETR:UTDI

Hosting (164)

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  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Citrix

    Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.

    3.7K recordsNASDAQ:CTXS

  • Dropbox Enterprise

    Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.

    48.9K recordsNASDAQ:DBX

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

E-commerce (56)

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  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Klarna

    Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.

    476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

  • Apple Business Manager

    Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.

    539.6K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Tripadvisor Widget

    Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.

    45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP

  • Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

    The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.

    2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG

  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

    Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.

    5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM

Security (36)

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  • Mimecast Email Security

    Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.

    241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME

  • Proofpoint

    Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security.

    984K recordsNASDAQ:PFPT

  • Apple ID login

    Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.

    8.5K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Spycloud

    SpyCloud offers a cybercrime analytics platform that helps businesses prevent identity-based cyberattacks through proactive remediation of compromised credentials and malware-infected devices.

    4.2K records

  • GoDaddy SSL

    GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.

    41.2M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • KnowBe4

    KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.

    118.5K recordsNASDAQ:KNBE

Publishing (43)

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  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Atlassian Statuspage

    Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.

    8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Matterport Cloud

    Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.

    15.5K recordsNASDAQ:MTTR

  • Spotify Embedded Player

    Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.

    79.8K recordsNYSE:SPOT

  • Sohu

    Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.

    41.7K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

Payment industry (31)

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  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Revolut

    Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.

    3.6K records

  • Klarna

    Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.

    476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

  • Afterpay

    Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

    25.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • AdYen Payments

    Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.

    68.8K recordsAMS:AdYen

  • Mastercard

    Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

    3.9M recordsNYSE:MA