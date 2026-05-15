Verisign
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.
Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.
Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.
MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.
Naver Analytics is a web analytics tool that helps website owners and businesses track and analyze user activity on their websites.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.
Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.
Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.
Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.
Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.
Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.
Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.
Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
SpyCloud offers a cybercrime analytics platform that helps businesses prevent identity-based cyberattacks through proactive remediation of compromised credentials and malware-infected devices.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.
Sophos Group plc is a security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management.
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.
Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.
MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.
The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.
Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.
Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.
Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.
Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.
LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.
Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.
DISQUS is a popular commenting platform that enables seamless integration of dynamic discussion features on websites, fostering engaging online communities and facilitating meaningful interactions.
Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.
Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform offers the most advanced solutions for customer reviews, visual marketing, loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing.
Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.
Acuity Scheduling simplifies appointment management for businesses, offering a user-friendly online booking system.
SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
ZoomInfo WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.
Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.
Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple Inc. It is the default map system of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
OpenStreetMap is a collaborative project to create a free editable geographic database of the world.
TomTom is a leading provider of navigation technology and location-based services.
Cookiebot consent management platform (CMP) provides transparency and control over all the cookies and similar tracking on a website.
Usercentrics Website Consent Management allows you to get GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance for websites and apps.
CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.
Termly Cookie Consent is a consent management tool to comply with regulations such as the GDPR.
Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.
Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.
Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.
CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.
CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection
Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.
Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.
SpyCloud offers a cybercrime analytics platform that helps businesses prevent identity-based cyberattacks through proactive remediation of compromised credentials and malware-infected devices.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.
Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.
Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.
Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.