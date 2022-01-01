Business information

Expand your market intelligence with data from company websites

If you want to know what a business is doing today, you'll check its website for the most recent information: address, contact details, products and services. A company website also contains important links and connections to other websites which provides you with additional information about the ecosystem in which the company operates. Our structured search engine contains web data indexed - and updated on a monthly basis - from 600 million domains, including 25 million company websites. Some of the biggest business information providers, among which Creditsafe and Dun & Bradstreet, are using our data to power their insights and analysis.