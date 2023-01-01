Track the latest TLD trends to increase renewals and registrations

ccTLDs: Track the health and growth of your zone files

Leverage our geographical data to find domains in your country that are registered under gTLDs or new gTLDs. Measure and compare the percentage of domains using your ccTLD and other gTLDs and analyze why it’s so. Discover who the market leaders are and how you benchmark against them. You can dissect the data and filter the domains by language, industry, country, activity and over 200 other data points to get more in-depth insights that will support your marketing efforts.