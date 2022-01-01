Cross Industry
Using structured data to enrich business information
The challenge
Traditional business information providers excel in keeping track of the registered truth, as well as the legal entities of a company. But what if a business changes or expands? Imagine a bar starting a hotel. Or a software company launching a lifestyle app. These activities overrule the registered truth.
The solution
How do you know what a business is doing today? By checking its website. Every month, we index company websites to keep track of changes. If something changes, our database creates an enrichment alert.
The result
Standard Industrial Classification based on the content of a website.
