Using structured data to enrich business information

Traditional business information providers excel in keeping track of the registered truth, as well as the legal entities of a company. But what if a business changes or expands? Imagine a bar starting a hotel. Or a software company launching a lifestyle app. These activities overrule the registered truth.

The solution

How do you know what a business is doing today? By checking its website. Every month, we index company websites to keep track of changes. If something changes, our database creates an enrichment alert.