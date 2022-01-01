Securing websites with a real-time, data-driven security score
The challenge
Are my suppliers secure? Is my investment at risk? Is my country at risk, due to a lack of security at companies? These are important questions for security professionals at every level of an organization - and for internet criminals as well. How to help the professionals and keep out the criminals?
The solution
To get an instant overview, we developed a security score for every website. This score indicates a website’s risk level. We took all technical aspects into account, as well as open ports, encryption, privacy, sensitive information distribution, etc. These indicators determine if a website and the company that owns or runs it are at risk.
The result
An easy tool to be and stay secure.
