Using structured data to measure the internet economy with Google and Statistics Netherlands

The challenge

The internet has complicated our economic systems. At the same time, it has become a valuable - and enormous - data source to study the internet economy. To do so, a three-way partnership between Google and Statistics Netherlands was created.

The solution

Dataprovider.com is continuously indexing the web to collect data, which we made available to Statistics Netherlands. Statistics Netherlands has a large amount of statistical data on businesses within the Dutch economy. By linking data about Dutch websites to data about Dutch companies, we facilitated a thorough analysis of the internet economy.

The result

Find the result at OECD
2020 Update

