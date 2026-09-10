Key findings Amazon is the largest host of websites worldwide: 83,713,209 primary hostnames resolve to its autonomous systems - 24.8% of all sites with a resolved host, per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

54,106,411 websites sit behind Cloudflare autonomous systems, masking their true origin host from standard measurements.

The top 3 hosts (Amazon, Cloudflare, 1&1 Internet) together serve 43.7% of the resolved web.

37.6% of the world's websites are hosted in the United States (126,979,850) - nearly 5x runner-up Germany (25,920,229).

European hosters 1&1 (11,994,919), OVH (6,639,640) and Hetzner (6,006,717) are the largest non-US independents in the top 10. How is "hosting company" defined? Each website's IP address is announced by an autonomous system (AS) - a network operated by a hosting provider, cloud platform or carrier. We attribute each primary hostname to the company operating that autonomous system. This measures where websites are served from, not where their domains are registered. Reverse proxies such as Cloudflare announce the IP the visitor reaches, masking the origin host behind them.

Methodology Sample: 337,310,237 primary hostnames with a resolved hosting company (autonomous system), from the full index of 400M+ domains.

Detection: IP-to-autonomous-system resolution per primary hostname (ascompany field). Counts filter primaryhostname = true.

Known limitations: Cloudflare and other reverse proxies mask the origin host - sites behind Cloudflare are attributed to Cloudflare in this snapshot. A follow-up edition will add market share after reverse-proxy resolution: numbers no other public source can produce.

Coverage: Of the 387.4M primary hostnames in the index, 337,310,237 (87.1%) resolve to a known hosting company; the remainder have no resolvable A record or an unattributed network. Why hosting market-share numbers differ between sources Hosting statistics diverge on three measurement choices. First, the unit: counting websites (this report) favors mass-market shared hosters, while counting traffic favors hyperscalers. Second, reverse proxies: sites behind Cloudflare are attributed to Cloudflare unless the origin is resolved - a follow-up edition will publish origin-resolved shares. Third, sample: surveys of the top 1M or 10M sites undercount parked and small-business hosting, which dominate the full 387.4M-hostname index measured here. Source comparison, September 2026 Source Sample Unit measured Why it differs Dataprovider.com (this report) 337,310,237 primary hostnames with a resolved host - full index Websites per autonomous-system operator Website counts favor mass-market hosting; Cloudflare counted as proxy endpoint W3Techs Top ~10M websites by traffic Share of surveyed websites per provider Traffic-ranked sample skews to providers hosting popular sites Netcraft Hostname survey across the web Hostnames and active sites per provider Counts hostnames rather than deduplicated primary websites Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology.

Websites with a resolved host per country (top 10) 126,979,850 of the world's websites are hosted in the United States - 37.6% of all sites with a resolved hosting company, nearly five times runner-up Germany (25,920,229). Websites with a resolved host per country (top 10) , September 2026 # Country Websites hosted Share of resolved sites 1 United States 126,979,850 37.6% 2 Germany 25,920,229 7.7% 3 China 21,296,564 6.3% 4 United Kingdom 13,155,276 3.9% 5 Japan 13,025,369 3.9% 6 Canada 11,223,713 3.3% 7 Netherlands 9,629,841 2.9% 8 France 9,266,572 2.7% 9 Russia 6,881,469 2.0% 10 Italy 5,422,122 1.6% Cite this

Frequently asked questions Which company hosts the most websites in 2026? Amazon. Dataprovider.com resolves 83,713,209 primary hostnames to Amazon's autonomous systems as of September 2026 - 24.8% of the 337,310,237 websites with a resolved hosting company. How many websites are behind Cloudflare? 54,106,411 primary hostnames resolve to Cloudflare autonomous systems (51,741,030 Cloudflare, Inc. plus 2,365,381 Cloudflare London, LLC). Because Cloudflare is a reverse proxy, the true origin host of these sites is masked in standard measurements. How is hosting market share measured? Each primary hostname is resolved to the autonomous system announcing its IP address, attributed to the operating company. This measures where websites are served from, not where domains are registered. Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends? Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.

How to cite this report Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Top Hosting Providers. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/domains/top-hosting-providers/ Cite this Download PDFDownload data (JSON)