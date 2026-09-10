Namecheap, Inc. in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|8,992,986
|Share of sites with a hosting company
|2.7%
|Share of all 387.4M primary hostnames
|2.3%
|Rank in Top Hosting Providers
|#7
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Note: public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series analysis of publicly-traded platforms is available via Dataprovider.com.
Frequently asked questions
How many websites are hosted by Namecheap, Inc.?
As of September 2026, Namecheap, Inc. is detected on 8,992,986 primary hostnames - 2.7% of sites with a hosting company and 2.3% of all 387.4M primary hostnames in the Dataprovider.com index. It ranks #7 in the Top Hosting Providers report.
Is historical data for Namecheap, Inc. available?
Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Namecheap, Inc. - monthly growth, churn and activation - is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites are hosted by Namecheap, Inc.? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/domains/top-hosting-providers/namecheap-inc/