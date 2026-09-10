Key findings Construction, Repair & Installation is the most common topic on the business web: 5,521,358 of 46,895,658 classified business websites (11.8%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

The physical economy outweighs tech online: construction tops Software & Data (4,313,315) by 28%.

Software & Data is the second-largest topic, followed by Entertainment (3,991,498) and Health & Medical (3,970,435).

31.4% of classified business websites are American (14,701,947); Germany is second with 3,177,188.

Telecom (758,860) has fewer business websites than Religious (874,571) or Legal (1,006,810). What is a website topic? A website topic is a thematic label (such as Health & Medical or Real estate) assigned by multilingual classification of a website's crawled text content. Topics describe what a website is about, independent of its industry registration or self-description. A website can carry multiple topics.

Methodology Sample: 46,895,658 primary hostnames classified as business websites with at least one detected topic, from the full index of 400M+ domains.

Detection: multilingual text classification of crawled page content into topics (websitetopics field). A website can carry multiple topics; counts per topic overlap.

Known limitations: classification depends on crawlable text; image-heavy or login-gated sites are underrepresented. Topic taxonomy is fixed per crawl cycle.

Coverage: Dataprovider.com classifies 73.4M primary hostnames as business websites; 46,895,658 of those carry at least one detected topic and form this report's sample. The remainder have too little crawlable text to classify. Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology.

Most common topics on business websites Construction, Repair & Installation appears on 5,521,358 business websites (11.8% of classified business sites) - the physical economy, not tech, dominates the business web. Most common topics on business websites , September 2026 # Topic Business websites Share of classified sites 1 Construction, Repair & Installation 5,521,358 11.8% 2 Software & Data 4,313,315 9.2% 3 Entertainment 3,991,498 8.5% 4 Health & Medical 3,970,435 8.5% 5 Art & Design 3,553,480 7.6% 6 Beauty & Personal care 3,327,524 7.1% 7 Food & Drinks 3,230,948 6.9% 8 Home & Garden 3,021,463 6.4% 9 Fashion 2,185,322 4.7% 10 Transport 2,125,166 4.5% 11 Travel & Tourism 2,051,618 4.4% 12 Education 2,004,231 4.3% 13 Industrial 1,998,351 4.3% 14 Marketing & Advertisement 1,933,999 4.1% 15 Sports 1,845,787 3.9% 16 Real estate 1,834,618 3.9% 17 Financial 1,800,582 3.8% 18 Media 1,687,482 3.6% 19 Government & Society 1,166,452 2.5% 20 Legal 1,006,810 2.1% 21 Electronics & Hardware 985,374 2.1% 22 Religious 874,571 1.9% 23 Telecom 758,860 1.6% 24 Business & Careers 610,246 1.3% 25 Nature 573,457 1.2% Cite this

Classified business websites per country (top 10) The United States accounts for 14,701,947 of the 46,895,658 classified business websites (31.4%), followed by Germany (3,177,188) and Canada (2,451,473). Classified business websites per country (top 10) , September 2026 # Country Business websites Share of classified sites 1 United States 14,701,947 31.4% 2 Germany 3,177,188 6.8% 3 Canada 2,451,473 5.2% 4 United Kingdom 2,446,182 5.2% 5 France 1,939,732 4.1% 6 India 1,841,413 3.9% 7 Japan 1,630,597 3.5% 8 China 1,625,382 3.5% 9 Russia 1,430,407 3.1% 10 Brazil 1,361,004 2.9% Cite this

Frequently asked questions What do most business websites talk about? Construction, Repair & Installation is the most common topic on the business web: 5,521,358 of the 46,895,658 classified business websites (11.8%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026. Software & Data (4,313,315) and Entertainment (3,991,498) follow. How many business websites are there? Dataprovider.com classifies 46,895,658 primary hostnames as business websites with at least one detected topic as of September 2026, out of 73.4M business websites in total. Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends? Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.

How to cite this report Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Topic Atlas. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/business-information/topic-atlas/ Cite this Download PDFDownload data (JSON)