Key findings

  • 3.5% of all 387.4M primary hostnames on the web have a detectable payment service provider (13,593,589 websites), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.
  • PayPal is the most accepted payment option on the web: 7,282,086 websites, 53.6% of all sites with a PSP.
  • The PSP-enabled web grew 25.2% in 12 months: from 10,860,398 websites in September 2025 to 13,593,589 in September 2026.
  • Payment acceptance is strongly local: Omise is detected on 69.9% of Japanese PSP sites, and Dutch providers Mollie (31,298) and Adyen (12,330) lead their home market behind the global wallets.
  • 69.7% of PSP-enabled websites with a classified sector are Consumer Discretionary (5,103,930 websites).
What is a PSP? A payment service provider (PSP) enables a website to accept online payments. This report measures both digital wallets and checkout buttons (visible on the page, such as PayPal and Apple Pay) and payment processors and gateways (such as Stripe, Mollie and Adyen), reported as separate rankings because their detectability differs.

Methodology

  • Sample: the full Dataprovider.com index of 400M+ domains (387.4M primary hostnames), not a top-1M or top-10M sample. 13,593,589 primary hostnames have a detectable PSP; 13,028,430 of those have a known country and 7,319,627 a classified GICS sector.
  • Detection: observable front-end evidence - checkout scripts, payment buttons, e-commerce plugins, and rendered hostnames. All counts filter primaryhostname = true to avoid double-counting subdomains.
  • Measurement date: September 2026 crawl.
  • Coverage: Of the 387.4M primary hostnames in the index, 13,593,589 (3.5%) have a detectable PSP; the remainder either accept no online payments, are inactive or parked, or use a payment integration our fingerprints do not detect.
  • Known limitations: wallets and checkout buttons (PayPal, Apple Pay) are visible on the page and therefore fully countable; processors that run invisibly behind a checkout (notably Stripe, Adyen, Braintree) are undercounted relative to backend-based estimates. That is why we report wallets & checkout buttons and payment processors as separate rankings. Sample differences also explain divergence from W3Techs (top 10M sites) and Builtwith (top 1M).

Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology.

Global ranking

PayPal is detected on 7,282,086 websites (53.6%), making it the most accepted payment option on the web in September 2026. Apple Pay (3,835,724) and Google Pay (2,587,937) follow. Among dedicated processors, Omise leads with 1,464,385 websites.

Digital wallets & checkout buttons

Wallets and checkout buttons by number of websites, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal7,282,08653.6%
2Apple Pay3,835,72428.2%
3Google Pay2,587,93719.0%
4Shopify Pay1,754,24212.9%
5Shop Pay1,033,5267.6%
6AliPay840,9736.2%
7PayMe726,2375.3%
8Venmo402,6503.0%
9Amazon Pay207,5851.5%
10LINE Pay109,4330.8%
11WeChat Pay74,8100.6%

Payment processors & gateways

Payment processors and gateways by number of websites, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1Omise1,464,38510.8%
2Authorize.NET670,2044.9%
3eCard559,4944.1%
4Stripe502,6943.7%
5GoPay465,2013.4%
6Zeus411,6973.0%
7econtext406,9043.0%
8Recharge403,5943.0%
9RazorPay316,5272.3%
10MercadoPago301,3332.2%
11SquareUp190,8551.4%
12PayU168,1261.2%
13Braintree150,0441.1%
14Mollie138,4421.0%
15Truemoney92,5380.7%
16dlocal73,5680.5%
17Yapay71,4510.5%
18Adyen71,4470.5%
19F-Regi67,8450.5%

PSP market share by country

The United States hosts the most websites with a detectable PSP (3,702,640), followed by Japan (1,330,057) and Canada (1,088,540). Payment landscapes are strongly local: Omise dominates Japan, Mollie and Adyen are strongest in their home market the Netherlands, and Authorize.NET is largely a North American phenomenon.

Websites with a detectable PSP per country (top 15), September 2026
#CountryWebsites with a PSPShare of global total
1United States3,702,64027.2%
2Japan1,330,0579.8%
3China1,091,5148.0%
4Canada1,088,5408.0%
5United Kingdom650,0754.8%
6Germany542,9744.0%
7Indonesia441,5813.2%
8France392,2212.9%
9India304,1072.2%
10Netherlands279,5072.1%
11Italy279,0682.1%
12Australia227,1091.7%
13Spain191,3811.4%
14Lithuania176,5441.3%
15Brazil169,1771.2%

United States

United States has 3,702,640 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (2,623,154 websites, 70.8% of sites with a PSP in United States).

Top payment providers in United States, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal2,623,15470.8%
2Apple Pay1,330,52935.9%
3Google Pay993,85326.8%
4AliPay499,74813.5%
5Shopify Pay457,77012.4%
6Authorize.NET388,37410.5%
7Shop Pay265,6957.2%
8Stripe222,6856.0%
9Venmo192,1185.2%
10SquareUp146,1733.9%

Japan

Japan has 1,330,057 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is Omise (930,074 websites, 69.9% of sites with a PSP in Japan).

Top payment providers in Japan, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1Omise930,07469.9%
2PayMe230,45417.3%
3econtext205,42515.4%
4eCard205,32315.4%
5PayPal152,40311.5%
6Apple Pay48,1553.6%
7Shopify Pay40,3903.0%
8Google Pay33,5932.5%
9Amazon Pay28,2422.1%
10Shop Pay23,2421.7%

United Kingdom

United Kingdom has 650,075 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (466,725 websites, 71.8% of sites with a PSP in United Kingdom).

Top payment providers in United Kingdom, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal466,72571.8%
2Apple Pay280,95143.2%
3Google Pay136,68021.0%
4Shopify Pay111,25017.1%
5AliPay84,95113.1%
6Shop Pay70,12410.8%
7Stripe39,4056.1%
8Authorize.NET21,6823.3%
9Recharge15,7322.4%
10Braintree14,0942.2%

Germany

Germany has 542,974 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (464,754 websites, 85.6% of sites with a PSP in Germany).

Top payment providers in Germany, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal464,75485.6%
2Apple Pay157,91729.1%
3Google Pay118,79321.9%
4Shopify Pay63,39611.7%
5Shop Pay43,6788.0%
6Amazon Pay33,6406.2%
7Mollie18,3363.4%
8Stripe15,8932.9%
9Venmo13,8872.6%
10Braintree13,4392.5%

France

France has 392,221 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (256,004 websites, 65.3% of sites with a PSP in France).

Top payment providers in France, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal256,00465.3%
2Apple Pay109,17727.8%
3Google Pay58,58014.9%
4Recharge44,35311.3%
5Shopify Pay38,3759.8%
6Stripe27,3507.0%
7Shop Pay23,3986.0%
8PayU17,0024.3%
9RazorPay13,1683.4%
10Venmo10,4652.7%

Netherlands

Netherlands has 279,507 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (143,907 websites, 51.5% of sites with a PSP in Netherlands).

Top payment providers in Netherlands, September 2026
#ProviderWebsitesShare of sites with a PSP
1PayPal143,90751.5%
2Apple Pay109,39139.1%
3Google Pay87,24031.2%
4Mollie31,29811.2%
5Shopify Pay27,2589.8%
6Shop Pay17,6586.3%
7Adyen12,3304.4%
8Stripe7,4092.7%
9AliPay6,4662.3%
10RazorPay6,2892.3%

PSP adoption by industry

Consumer Discretionary websites account for 5,103,930 of the 7,319,627 PSP-enabled websites with a classified GICS sector (69.7%) - by far the largest segment of online payment acceptance.

Websites with a PSP per GICS sector, September 2026
SectorWebsites with a PSPShare of classified sites
Consumer Discretionary5,103,93069.7%
Industrials881,96912.0%
Consumer Staples363,7285.0%
Information Technology277,6483.8%
Health Care242,7263.3%
Communication Services169,1042.3%
Real Estate114,8971.6%
Financials89,8461.2%
Materials61,1300.8%
Utilities11,1020.2%
Energy3,5470.0%

12-month trend

The number of websites with a detectable payment service provider grew from 10,860,398 in September 2025 to 13,593,589 in September 2026 - a 25.2% increase in one year. This series is a whole-market aggregate; per-provider time series for publicly-traded platforms are available exclusively via Dataprovider.com.

Websites with a detectable PSP: 10,860,398 (Sep 2025) → 13,593,589 (Sep 2026), +25.2% over 12 months
10.9M12.2M13.6MSep 2025Sep 2026

Monthly values (websites with a psp): Sep 2025: 10,860,398; Oct 2025: 10,972,452; Nov 2025: 11,095,397; Dec 2025: 11,160,338; Jan 2026: 11,238,473; Feb 2026: 11,159,572; Mar 2026: 11,320,082; Apr 2026: 11,521,861; May 2026: 11,976,487; Jun 2026: 12,201,922; Jul 2026: 12,564,596; Aug 2026: 13,182,449; Sep 2026: 13,593,589.

Data table
MonthWebsites with a PSP
Sep 202510,860,398
Oct 202510,972,452
Nov 202511,095,397
Dec 202511,160,338
Jan 202611,238,473
Feb 202611,159,572
Mar 202611,320,082
Apr 202611,521,861
May 202611,976,487
Jun 202612,201,922
Jul 202612,564,596
Aug 202613,182,449
Sep 202613,593,589

Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider on the web in 2026?

PayPal is the most widely accepted payment option on the web. As of September 2026, Dataprovider.com detects PayPal on 7,282,086 primary hostnames, 53.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider.

How many websites accept online payments?

Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 13,593,589 primary hostnames worldwide as of September 2026, measured across the full index of 400M+ domains.

What is the most used payment processor (excluding wallets)?

Excluding digital wallets and checkout buttons, Omise is the most detected payment processor (1,464,385 websites), driven by its strong position in Japan, followed by Authorize.NET (670,204) and eCard (559,494), with Stripe fourth (502,694).

What share of webshops use Stripe?

Stripe is detected on 502,694 primary hostnames globally, 3.7% of websites with a detectable PSP. Note: front-end detection undercounts processors that operate invisibly behind a checkout; see the methodology section.

Which payment providers dominate in the Netherlands?

In the Netherlands, PayPal (143,907) leads acceptance, followed by Apple Pay (109,391) and Google Pay (87,240). Local players are strong: Mollie is detected on 31,298 Dutch websites and Adyen on 12,330.

How is this data collected?

Dataprovider.com crawls and indexes 400M+ domains monthly, extracting 200+ variables per domain. PSP detection is based on observable front-end evidence: checkout scripts, payment buttons, plugins and rendered hostnames. Only primary hostnames are counted to avoid double-counting subdomains.

Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?

Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.

How to cite this report

Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Global Payment Service Provider Market Share. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/

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