Key findings
- 3.5% of all 387.4M primary hostnames on the web have a detectable payment service provider (13,593,589 websites), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.
- PayPal is the most accepted payment option on the web: 7,282,086 websites, 53.6% of all sites with a PSP.
- The PSP-enabled web grew 25.2% in 12 months: from 10,860,398 websites in September 2025 to 13,593,589 in September 2026.
- Payment acceptance is strongly local: Omise is detected on 69.9% of Japanese PSP sites, and Dutch providers Mollie (31,298) and Adyen (12,330) lead their home market behind the global wallets.
- 69.7% of PSP-enabled websites with a classified sector are Consumer Discretionary (5,103,930 websites).
Methodology
- Sample: the full Dataprovider.com index of 400M+ domains (387.4M primary hostnames), not a top-1M or top-10M sample. 13,593,589 primary hostnames have a detectable PSP; 13,028,430 of those have a known country and 7,319,627 a classified GICS sector.
- Detection: observable front-end evidence - checkout scripts, payment buttons, e-commerce plugins, and rendered hostnames. All counts filter
primaryhostname = trueto avoid double-counting subdomains.
- Measurement date: September 2026 crawl.
- Coverage: Of the 387.4M primary hostnames in the index, 13,593,589 (3.5%) have a detectable PSP; the remainder either accept no online payments, are inactive or parked, or use a payment integration our fingerprints do not detect.
- Known limitations: wallets and checkout buttons (PayPal, Apple Pay) are visible on the page and therefore fully countable; processors that run invisibly behind a checkout (notably Stripe, Adyen, Braintree) are undercounted relative to backend-based estimates. That is why we report wallets & checkout buttons and payment processors as separate rankings. Sample differences also explain divergence from W3Techs (top 10M sites) and Builtwith (top 1M).
Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology.
Global ranking
PayPal is detected on 7,282,086 websites (53.6%), making it the most accepted payment option on the web in September 2026. Apple Pay (3,835,724) and Google Pay (2,587,937) follow. Among dedicated processors, Omise leads with 1,464,385 websites.
Digital wallets & checkout buttons
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|7,282,086
|53.6%
|2
|Apple Pay
|3,835,724
|28.2%
|3
|Google Pay
|2,587,937
|19.0%
|4
|Shopify Pay
|1,754,242
|12.9%
|5
|Shop Pay
|1,033,526
|7.6%
|6
|AliPay
|840,973
|6.2%
|7
|PayMe
|726,237
|5.3%
|8
|Venmo
|402,650
|3.0%
|9
|Amazon Pay
|207,585
|1.5%
|10
|LINE Pay
|109,433
|0.8%
|11
|WeChat Pay
|74,810
|0.6%
Payment processors & gateways
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|Omise
|1,464,385
|10.8%
|2
|Authorize.NET
|670,204
|4.9%
|3
|eCard
|559,494
|4.1%
|4
|Stripe
|502,694
|3.7%
|5
|GoPay
|465,201
|3.4%
|6
|Zeus
|411,697
|3.0%
|7
|econtext
|406,904
|3.0%
|8
|Recharge
|403,594
|3.0%
|9
|RazorPay
|316,527
|2.3%
|10
|MercadoPago
|301,333
|2.2%
|11
|SquareUp
|190,855
|1.4%
|12
|PayU
|168,126
|1.2%
|13
|Braintree
|150,044
|1.1%
|14
|Mollie
|138,442
|1.0%
|15
|Truemoney
|92,538
|0.7%
|16
|dlocal
|73,568
|0.5%
|17
|Yapay
|71,451
|0.5%
|18
|Adyen
|71,447
|0.5%
|19
|F-Regi
|67,845
|0.5%
PSP market share by country
The United States hosts the most websites with a detectable PSP (3,702,640), followed by Japan (1,330,057) and Canada (1,088,540). Payment landscapes are strongly local: Omise dominates Japan, Mollie and Adyen are strongest in their home market the Netherlands, and Authorize.NET is largely a North American phenomenon.
|#
|Country
|Websites with a PSP
|Share of global total
|1
|United States
|3,702,640
|27.2%
|2
|Japan
|1,330,057
|9.8%
|3
|China
|1,091,514
|8.0%
|4
|Canada
|1,088,540
|8.0%
|5
|United Kingdom
|650,075
|4.8%
|6
|Germany
|542,974
|4.0%
|7
|Indonesia
|441,581
|3.2%
|8
|France
|392,221
|2.9%
|9
|India
|304,107
|2.2%
|10
|Netherlands
|279,507
|2.1%
|11
|Italy
|279,068
|2.1%
|12
|Australia
|227,109
|1.7%
|13
|Spain
|191,381
|1.4%
|14
|Lithuania
|176,544
|1.3%
|15
|Brazil
|169,177
|1.2%
United States
United States has 3,702,640 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (2,623,154 websites, 70.8% of sites with a PSP in United States).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|2,623,154
|70.8%
|2
|Apple Pay
|1,330,529
|35.9%
|3
|Google Pay
|993,853
|26.8%
|4
|AliPay
|499,748
|13.5%
|5
|Shopify Pay
|457,770
|12.4%
|6
|Authorize.NET
|388,374
|10.5%
|7
|Shop Pay
|265,695
|7.2%
|8
|Stripe
|222,685
|6.0%
|9
|Venmo
|192,118
|5.2%
|10
|SquareUp
|146,173
|3.9%
Japan
Japan has 1,330,057 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is Omise (930,074 websites, 69.9% of sites with a PSP in Japan).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|Omise
|930,074
|69.9%
|2
|PayMe
|230,454
|17.3%
|3
|econtext
|205,425
|15.4%
|4
|eCard
|205,323
|15.4%
|5
|PayPal
|152,403
|11.5%
|6
|Apple Pay
|48,155
|3.6%
|7
|Shopify Pay
|40,390
|3.0%
|8
|Google Pay
|33,593
|2.5%
|9
|Amazon Pay
|28,242
|2.1%
|10
|Shop Pay
|23,242
|1.7%
United Kingdom
United Kingdom has 650,075 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (466,725 websites, 71.8% of sites with a PSP in United Kingdom).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|466,725
|71.8%
|2
|Apple Pay
|280,951
|43.2%
|3
|Google Pay
|136,680
|21.0%
|4
|Shopify Pay
|111,250
|17.1%
|5
|AliPay
|84,951
|13.1%
|6
|Shop Pay
|70,124
|10.8%
|7
|Stripe
|39,405
|6.1%
|8
|Authorize.NET
|21,682
|3.3%
|9
|Recharge
|15,732
|2.4%
|10
|Braintree
|14,094
|2.2%
Germany
Germany has 542,974 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (464,754 websites, 85.6% of sites with a PSP in Germany).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|464,754
|85.6%
|2
|Apple Pay
|157,917
|29.1%
|3
|Google Pay
|118,793
|21.9%
|4
|Shopify Pay
|63,396
|11.7%
|5
|Shop Pay
|43,678
|8.0%
|6
|Amazon Pay
|33,640
|6.2%
|7
|Mollie
|18,336
|3.4%
|8
|Stripe
|15,893
|2.9%
|9
|Venmo
|13,887
|2.6%
|10
|Braintree
|13,439
|2.5%
France
France has 392,221 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (256,004 websites, 65.3% of sites with a PSP in France).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|256,004
|65.3%
|2
|Apple Pay
|109,177
|27.8%
|3
|Google Pay
|58,580
|14.9%
|4
|Recharge
|44,353
|11.3%
|5
|Shopify Pay
|38,375
|9.8%
|6
|Stripe
|27,350
|7.0%
|7
|Shop Pay
|23,398
|6.0%
|8
|PayU
|17,002
|4.3%
|9
|RazorPay
|13,168
|3.4%
|10
|Venmo
|10,465
|2.7%
Netherlands
Netherlands has 279,507 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal (143,907 websites, 51.5% of sites with a PSP in Netherlands).
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|143,907
|51.5%
|2
|Apple Pay
|109,391
|39.1%
|3
|Google Pay
|87,240
|31.2%
|4
|Mollie
|31,298
|11.2%
|5
|Shopify Pay
|27,258
|9.8%
|6
|Shop Pay
|17,658
|6.3%
|7
|Adyen
|12,330
|4.4%
|8
|Stripe
|7,409
|2.7%
|9
|AliPay
|6,466
|2.3%
|10
|RazorPay
|6,289
|2.3%
PSP adoption by industry
Consumer Discretionary websites account for 5,103,930 of the 7,319,627 PSP-enabled websites with a classified GICS sector (69.7%) - by far the largest segment of online payment acceptance.
|Sector
|Websites with a PSP
|Share of classified sites
|Consumer Discretionary
|5,103,930
|69.7%
|Industrials
|881,969
|12.0%
|Consumer Staples
|363,728
|5.0%
|Information Technology
|277,648
|3.8%
|Health Care
|242,726
|3.3%
|Communication Services
|169,104
|2.3%
|Real Estate
|114,897
|1.6%
|Financials
|89,846
|1.2%
|Materials
|61,130
|0.8%
|Utilities
|11,102
|0.2%
|Energy
|3,547
|0.0%
12-month trend
The number of websites with a detectable payment service provider grew from 10,860,398 in September 2025 to 13,593,589 in September 2026 - a 25.2% increase in one year. This series is a whole-market aggregate; per-provider time series for publicly-traded platforms are available exclusively via Dataprovider.com.
Monthly values (websites with a psp): Sep 2025: 10,860,398; Oct 2025: 10,972,452; Nov 2025: 11,095,397; Dec 2025: 11,160,338; Jan 2026: 11,238,473; Feb 2026: 11,159,572; Mar 2026: 11,320,082; Apr 2026: 11,521,861; May 2026: 11,976,487; Jun 2026: 12,201,922; Jul 2026: 12,564,596; Aug 2026: 13,182,449; Sep 2026: 13,593,589.
Data table
|Month
|Websites with a PSP
|Sep 2025
|10,860,398
|Oct 2025
|10,972,452
|Nov 2025
|11,095,397
|Dec 2025
|11,160,338
|Jan 2026
|11,238,473
|Feb 2026
|11,159,572
|Mar 2026
|11,320,082
|Apr 2026
|11,521,861
|May 2026
|11,976,487
|Jun 2026
|12,201,922
|Jul 2026
|12,564,596
|Aug 2026
|13,182,449
|Sep 2026
|13,593,589
Frequently asked questions
What is the most used payment provider on the web in 2026?
PayPal is the most widely accepted payment option on the web. As of September 2026, Dataprovider.com detects PayPal on 7,282,086 primary hostnames, 53.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider.
How many websites accept online payments?
Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 13,593,589 primary hostnames worldwide as of September 2026, measured across the full index of 400M+ domains.
What is the most used payment processor (excluding wallets)?
Excluding digital wallets and checkout buttons, Omise is the most detected payment processor (1,464,385 websites), driven by its strong position in Japan, followed by Authorize.NET (670,204) and eCard (559,494), with Stripe fourth (502,694).
What share of webshops use Stripe?
Stripe is detected on 502,694 primary hostnames globally, 3.7% of websites with a detectable PSP. Note: front-end detection undercounts processors that operate invisibly behind a checkout; see the methodology section.
Which payment providers dominate in the Netherlands?
In the Netherlands, PayPal (143,907) leads acceptance, followed by Apple Pay (109,391) and Google Pay (87,240). Local players are strong: Mollie is detected on 31,298 Dutch websites and Adyen on 12,330.
How is this data collected?
Dataprovider.com crawls and indexes 400M+ domains monthly, extracting 200+ variables per domain. PSP detection is based on observable front-end evidence: checkout scripts, payment buttons, plugins and rendered hostnames. Only primary hostnames are counted to avoid double-counting subdomains.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite this report
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Global Payment Service Provider Market Share. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/