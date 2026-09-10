What is a PSP? A payment service provider (PSP) enables a website to accept online payments. This report measures both digital wallets and checkout buttons (visible on the page, such as PayPal and Apple Pay) and payment processors and gateways (such as Stripe, Mollie and Adyen), reported as separate rankings because their detectability differs.

Full indexing methodology - crawling, primary hostname determination, detection and limitations - is documented at /research/methodology .

PayPal is detected on 7,282,086 websites ( 53.6% ), making it the most accepted payment option on the web in September 2026 . Apple Pay ( 3,835,724 ) and Google Pay ( 2,587,937 ) follow. Among dedicated processors, Omise leads with 1,464,385 websites.

PSP market share by country

The United States hosts the most websites with a detectable PSP ( 3,702,640 ), followed by Japan ( 1,330,057 ) and Canada ( 1,088,540 ). Payment landscapes are strongly local: Omise dominates Japan, Mollie and Adyen are strongest in their home market the Netherlands, and Authorize.NET is largely a North American phenomenon.

Websites with a detectable PSP per country (top 15), September 2026 # Country Websites with a PSP Share of global total 1 United States 3,702,640 27.2% 2 Japan 1,330,057 9.8% 3 China 1,091,514 8.0% 4 Canada 1,088,540 8.0% 5 United Kingdom 650,075 4.8% 6 Germany 542,974 4.0% 7 Indonesia 441,581 3.2% 8 France 392,221 2.9% 9 India 304,107 2.2% 10 Netherlands 279,507 2.1% 11 Italy 279,068 2.1% 12 Australia 227,109 1.7% 13 Spain 191,381 1.4% 14 Lithuania 176,544 1.3% 15 Brazil 169,177 1.2%

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United States United States has 3,702,640 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal ( 2,623,154 websites, 70.8% of sites with a PSP in United States ). Top payment providers in United States, September 2026 # Provider Websites Share of sites with a PSP 1 PayPal 2,623,154 70.8% 2 Apple Pay 1,330,529 35.9% 3 Google Pay 993,853 26.8% 4 AliPay 499,748 13.5% 5 Shopify Pay 457,770 12.4% 6 Authorize.NET 388,374 10.5% 7 Shop Pay 265,695 7.2% 8 Stripe 222,685 6.0% 9 Venmo 192,118 5.2% 10 SquareUp 146,173 3.9% Cite this

Japan Japan has 1,330,057 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is Omise ( 930,074 websites, 69.9% of sites with a PSP in Japan ). Top payment providers in Japan, September 2026 # Provider Websites Share of sites with a PSP 1 Omise 930,074 69.9% 2 PayMe 230,454 17.3% 3 econtext 205,425 15.4% 4 eCard 205,323 15.4% 5 PayPal 152,403 11.5% 6 Apple Pay 48,155 3.6% 7 Shopify Pay 40,390 3.0% 8 Google Pay 33,593 2.5% 9 Amazon Pay 28,242 2.1% 10 Shop Pay 23,242 1.7% Cite this

United Kingdom United Kingdom has 650,075 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal ( 466,725 websites, 71.8% of sites with a PSP in United Kingdom ). Top payment providers in United Kingdom, September 2026 # Provider Websites Share of sites with a PSP 1 PayPal 466,725 71.8% 2 Apple Pay 280,951 43.2% 3 Google Pay 136,680 21.0% 4 Shopify Pay 111,250 17.1% 5 AliPay 84,951 13.1% 6 Shop Pay 70,124 10.8% 7 Stripe 39,405 6.1% 8 Authorize.NET 21,682 3.3% 9 Recharge 15,732 2.4% 10 Braintree 14,094 2.2% Cite this

Germany Germany has 542,974 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal ( 464,754 websites, 85.6% of sites with a PSP in Germany ). Top payment providers in Germany, September 2026 # Provider Websites Share of sites with a PSP 1 PayPal 464,754 85.6% 2 Apple Pay 157,917 29.1% 3 Google Pay 118,793 21.9% 4 Shopify Pay 63,396 11.7% 5 Shop Pay 43,678 8.0% 6 Amazon Pay 33,640 6.2% 7 Mollie 18,336 3.4% 8 Stripe 15,893 2.9% 9 Venmo 13,887 2.6% 10 Braintree 13,439 2.5% Cite this

France France has 392,221 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP. The most detected provider is PayPal ( 256,004 websites, 65.3% of sites with a PSP in France ). Top payment providers in France, September 2026 # Provider Websites Share of sites with a PSP 1 PayPal 256,004 65.3% 2 Apple Pay 109,177 27.8% 3 Google Pay 58,580 14.9% 4 Recharge 44,353 11.3% 5 Shopify Pay 38,375 9.8% 6 Stripe 27,350 7.0% 7 Shop Pay 23,398 6.0% 8 PayU 17,002 4.3% 9 RazorPay 13,168 3.4% 10 Venmo 10,465 2.7% Cite this