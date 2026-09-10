Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in France? PayPal is the most detected payment option in France: 256,004 of the 392,221 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (65.3%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in France accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 392,221 primary hostnames in France as of September 2026.