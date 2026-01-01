The index

Dataprovider.com continuously crawls the publicly observable web. Each month the crawler visits domains across 50+ country extensions and generic TLDs, rendering pages as a browser does and extracting 200+ structured variables per domain: technology fingerprints (CMS, payment providers, analytics, frameworks), hosting and network data (IP, autonomous system, CDN, name servers), content classification (topics, industry, language), and commercial signals (e-commerce features, contact data, brand mentions).

Reports on this hub use a monthly snapshot of this index. The measurement date - the crawl month - is stated on every report, separately from the publication date.

Primary hostname determination

A single website is often reachable on several hostnames (example.com, www.example.com, shop.example.com). To avoid double-counting, every production query on this hub filters on primaryhostname = true : the one hostname per domain that we determine to be the canonical website, based on redirects, canonical tags, and content comparison. This yields 387.4M primary hostnames - the denominator behind every “% of all websites” figure we publish.

Detection

Technology detection is based on observable front-end evidence: fingerprints in HTML source, generator tags, script URLs, plugins, rendered hostnames, and HTTP headers. This is transparent and reproducible, but it has a known bias that we state on every report: technologies that are visible on the page (wallets, checkout buttons, CMS asset paths) are counted more completely than technologies that operate invisibly behind a server (backend payment processors, headless CMS installations).

How to read our percentages

Every share we publish names its denominator. “Share of sites with a detectable CMS” uses the detected population; “share of all primary hostnames” uses the full 387.4M index. Sources that measure only the top 1M or top 10M sites by traffic will report different - usually higher - shares for enterprise-heavy technologies, because parked domains and small sites are absent from their samples. Neither number is wrong; they answer different questions. When citing any figure from this hub, please state the denominator alongside the percentage.

Known limitations

Front-end detection undercounts invisible backend technologies (e.g. Stripe, Adyen, headless CMS).

Reverse proxies such as Cloudflare mask origin hosting; hosting figures attribute proxied sites to the proxy unless stated otherwise.

Content classification depends on crawlable text; image-heavy or login-gated websites are underrepresented in topic data.

Third-party, registry, or proprietary sources may hold information we do not observe. Figures are estimates derived from our dataset, not exhaustive counts.

Refresh cycle and data access