Braintree in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|150,044
|Share of websites with a PSP
|1.1%
|Type
|Processor / gateway
|Rank
|#22
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Note: public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series analysis of publicly-traded platforms is available via Dataprovider.com.
Frequently asked questions
How many websites accept Braintree?
As of September 2026, Braintree is detected on 150,044 primary hostnames - 1.1% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #22 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.
Is historical data for Braintree available?
Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Braintree is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites accept Braintree? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/braintree/