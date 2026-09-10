Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept Braintree? As of September 2026, Braintree is detected on 150,044 primary hostnames - 1.1% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #22 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.

Is historical data for Braintree available? Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Braintree is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.