Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept GoPay? As of September 2026, GoPay is detected on 465,201 primary hostnames - 3.4% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #12 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.

Is historical data for GoPay available? This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.