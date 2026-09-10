GoPay in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|465,201
|Share of websites with a PSP
|3.4%
|Type
|Processor / gateway
|Rank
|#12
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Frequently asked questions
How many websites accept GoPay?
As of September 2026, GoPay is detected on 465,201 primary hostnames - 3.4% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #12 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.
Is historical data for GoPay available?
This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites accept GoPay? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/gopay/