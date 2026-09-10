Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept dlocal? As of September 2026, dlocal is detected on 73,568 primary hostnames - 0.5% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #27 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.

Is historical data for dlocal available? This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.