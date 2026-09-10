Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept Shop Pay? As of September 2026, Shop Pay is detected on 1,033,526 primary hostnames - 7.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #6 overall and is classified as a digital wallet / checkout button.

Is historical data for Shop Pay available? Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Shop Pay is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.