Shop Pay in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|1,033,526
|Share of websites with a PSP
|7.6%
|Type
|Wallet / checkout button
|Rank
|#6
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Note: public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series analysis of publicly-traded platforms is available via Dataprovider.com.
Frequently asked questions
How many websites accept Shop Pay?
As of September 2026, Shop Pay is detected on 1,033,526 primary hostnames - 7.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #6 overall and is classified as a digital wallet / checkout button.
Is historical data for Shop Pay available?
Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as Shop Pay is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites accept Shop Pay? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/shop-pay/