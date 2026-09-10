F-Regi in numbers
|Primary hostnames detected
|67,845
|Share of websites with a PSP
|0.5%
|Type
|Processor / gateway
|Rank
|#30
|Measurement
|September 2026 crawl
Frequently asked questions
How many websites accept F-Regi?
As of September 2026, F-Regi is detected on 67,845 primary hostnames - 0.5% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #30 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.
Is historical data for F-Regi available?
This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). How many websites accept F-Regi? https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/f-regi/