Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept RazorPay? As of September 2026, RazorPay is detected on 316,527 primary hostnames - 2.3% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #17 overall and is classified as a payment processor / gateway.

Is historical data for RazorPay available? This page shows the current monthly snapshot; the market-level 12-month trend is published on the main report. For provider-level historical analysis, contact the Dataprovider.com team.