Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in Germany? PayPal is the most detected payment option in Germany: 464,754 of the 542,974 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (85.6%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in Germany accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 542,974 primary hostnames in Germany as of September 2026.