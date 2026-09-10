Frequently asked questions

How many websites accept PayPal? As of September 2026, PayPal is detected on 7,282,086 primary hostnames - 53.6% of the 13,593,589 websites with a detectable payment service provider. It ranks #1 overall and is classified as a digital wallet / checkout button.

Is historical data for PayPal available? Public pages show monthly snapshots only. Time-series data for publicly-traded platforms such as PayPal is available exclusively through Dataprovider.com as a separately-licensed product.