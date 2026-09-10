Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in Netherlands? PayPal is the most detected payment option in Netherlands: 143,907 of the 279,507 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (51.5%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in Netherlands accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 279,507 primary hostnames in Netherlands as of September 2026.