Top payment providers in Netherlands
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|PayPal
|143,907
|51.5%
|2
|Apple Pay
|109,391
|39.1%
|3
|Google Pay
|87,240
|31.2%
|4
|Mollie
|31,298
|11.2%
|5
|Shopify Pay
|27,258
|9.8%
|6
|Shop Pay
|17,658
|6.3%
|7
|Adyen
|12,330
|4.4%
|8
|Stripe
|7,409
|2.7%
|9
|AliPay
|6,466
|2.3%
|10
|RazorPay
|6,289
|2.3%
Methodology: front-end PSP detection across the full Dataprovider.com index of 700+ million domains, counting primary hostnames only. See the full methodology on the global report.
Frequently asked questions
What is the most used payment provider in Netherlands?
PayPal is the most detected payment option in Netherlands: 143,907 of the 279,507 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (51.5%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.
How many websites in Netherlands accept online payments?
Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 279,507 primary hostnames in Netherlands as of September 2026.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite this report
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Payment Service Provider Market Share in Netherlands. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/netherlands/