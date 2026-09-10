Top payment providers in Japan
|#
|Provider
|Websites
|Share of sites with a PSP
|1
|Omise
|930,074
|69.9%
|2
|PayMe
|230,454
|17.3%
|3
|econtext
|205,425
|15.4%
|4
|eCard
|205,323
|15.4%
|5
|PayPal
|152,403
|11.5%
|6
|Apple Pay
|48,155
|3.6%
|7
|Shopify Pay
|40,390
|3.0%
|8
|Google Pay
|33,593
|2.5%
|9
|Amazon Pay
|28,242
|2.1%
|10
|Shop Pay
|23,242
|1.7%
Methodology: front-end PSP detection across the full Dataprovider.com index of 700+ million domains, counting primary hostnames only. See the full methodology on the global report.
Frequently asked questions
What is the most used payment provider in Japan?
Omise is the most detected payment option in Japan: 930,074 of the 1,330,057 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (69.9%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.
How many websites in Japan accept online payments?
Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 1,330,057 primary hostnames in Japan as of September 2026.
Where can I get more detailed data and historical trends?
Dataprovider offers access to 400M+ domains analyzed monthly, 200+ structured data fields, and four years of historical data. Contact the Dataprovider team at dataprovider.com to get access.
How to cite this report
Dataprovider.com Research (September 2026). Payment Service Provider Market Share in Japan. https://www.dataprovider.com/research/payments/psp-market-share/japan/