Frequently asked questions

What is the most used payment provider in Japan? Omise is the most detected payment option in Japan: 930,074 of the 1,330,057 primary hostnames with a detectable PSP (69.9%), per Dataprovider.com, September 2026.

How many websites in Japan accept online payments? Dataprovider.com detects a payment service provider on 1,330,057 primary hostnames in Japan as of September 2026.